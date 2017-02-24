May nixed for TD bond vote

While ideas varied on how best to go about replacing or updating the school district’s buildings at a Tuesday meeting, there was unanimity on one point: a bond vote should not be held in May.

The District 21 school board had considered putting the issue on the May ballot, which would have required a decision by mid-March on language for the measure.

A facilities committee has been meeting since December, and the group was asked what it thought of a May ballot. In a show of hands, everyone opposed the idea.

The next election date is November. Meeting participants felt that would give the district more time to make its case for a bond.

The school board is interested in seeking a 50-year bond authority, in which it would gain authority with the single vote to levy up to a certain overall dollar amoun, and it would issue multiple bonds over time as each building is built.

That way it would not have to go out to a vote for each new building. The district said it would be sensitive to the timing of adding new bonds so as not to overload taxpayers.

Another theme that emerged from the meeting was broad support for putting a high school on the Wahtonka campus. That was discovered when the 35 attendees broke up into four groups to brainstorm their idea for the best solution to the outdated facilities in the district.

When they reported their ideas back to the full group, that site for a new high school was the most common theme among a variety of proposals.

Also popular was adding an early learning center, which would teach primary grades and could house students as young as pre-kindergarten.

Discussion facilitator Richard Higgins, of BLRB Architects, said he believed public schools would eventually be required to offer pre-kindergarten classes.

With the exception of the newer middle school, built in 2004, all of the district’s buildings will be in poor to extremely poor condition within five years, an analysis of the buildings showed.

That analysis concluded that it would cost the district at least $22 million to just maintain that poor condition over the next five years, and that was based only on what could be seen with a visual inspection.

More recent analysis provided a rough estimate that construction costs alone for replacing all the district’s buildings would be $161 million.

Other costs like legal fees, construction management and contingency add at least another 30 percent, bringing the total up to around $209 million.

Those numbers will change as the proposals are refined. A variety of options were presented for construction of new buildings.

One of the four groups had all three elementary school principals in it.

“We’re actually looking at student achievement and data when we came up with this plan,” Chenowith Elementary School Principal Anne Shull said of their proposal.

Their suggestion included making a district-wide school that would teach pre-k through second grade, to give all students a uniform start to their education.

It would be housed at the current high school, which would be renovated under their plan.

Shull said students must be readers by third grade in order to succeed academically. Putting all the primary grades in one building would equitably distribute achievement, she said.

Then students would go on to a new Chenowith elementary [built at the mothballed Chenowith Middle School site] or a renovated Dry Hollow for grades three through five or six. Col. Wright would be district administration and the alternative school.

The new high school would go where the current Chenowith elementary is, and Wahtonka would be torn down for parking and sports fields.

Another group proposed holding off on building the new high school – the most expensive building in the district since it’s the largest, and currently estimated to cost $64 million in construction costs alone — until after currently property-tax-exempt Google properties come on the tax rolls.

Randy Anderson, chief financial officer for the school district, said adding Google to the tax rolls could turn a $3 per $1,000 assessed property value tax levy into a $2.10 per $1,000 assessed property value tax levy.

Other groups suggested a new elementary school on school-owned property in Columbia View Heights, and buying the parks district-owned property at the top of Union Street for a school.

Others suggested selling off the land Dry Hollow elementary sits on for prime residential lots.

One group also had the replacement of Mosier Community School. Mosier residents have said they feel forgotten and left out of district discussions.

One group called for having all construction finished in 20 years, and the final 30 years of the bonding authority would just be used to pay off bonds.

Higgins aid population trends show the number of families in the district is decreasing, and the number of singles and couples is increasing.

Committee member Travis Hillman asked why schools are crowded if the number of incoming families is decreasing.

One committee member wondered if the presence of undocumented students was a factor, and if undocumented families were captured in the population data BLRB presented. A BLRB representative said she believed the data did reflect that population.

Shull said the composition of the student body has changed in the last 10 years, with a significant increase in Hispanic students.

Committee member Dan Spatz said he was troubled by the demographics, noting that senior citizens are not users of the schools or generally supporters of bonds to replace them.

“We are losing the population base that supports school bonds, and we have to turn that around,” Spatz said.

He said the building blocks are here for a turnaround, with the Google data centers and a growing industrial base.