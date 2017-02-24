Officers ‘take a load off’

The Dalles Police Department’s new load-bearing equipment vests represent an innovation that has been welcomed by officers.

In October, the department obtained 19 of the new vests, which are designed to perform a relatively simple task: they redistribute gear from the hips of officers to their shoulders, relieving them of weight that causes health problems.



“It’s a huge difference,” said The Dalles Police Officer Koji Nagamatsu. “The vests take the weight of between 20 and 30 pounds of gear from around our waist.”

Nagamatsu said the change is significantly reducing the level of pain officers sometimes deal with due to carrying radios, weapons, ammunition, flashlights and other gear.

The protective Kevlar body armor officers wear while on duty is also incorporated into the inventive vests.

Police Chief Patrick Ashmore said members of the department’s police force each carry approximately 28 pounds of equipment on their belts.

“Studies were coming out, and doctors were saying that not only was the weight on hips creating a problem, but officers were eventually having chronic back problems,” Ashmore said. “Individuals were told they should get the weight off their hips to protect their health down the road.”

He asked his 23 sworn officers in a meeting how many of them have had back pain, and 19 raised their hands.

“Of those 19, I talked to the ones having the most problems, and all of them said the vests helped; the pain was dissipating or much better,” Ashmore said.

He said the vests, which are expected to last about five years, cost approximately $500 each. However, they were paid for through the State Accident Insurance Fund (SAIF), which recently refunded money to The Dalles because the city’s accident claims are down.

“In light of the turmoil around officers nationwide and the fact that the money was a SAIF refund, this was a council no-brainer,” said The Dalles City Councilor Taner Elliott. “It didn't cost us any additional money and our great team is safer, and this should help with future back and body ailments. I appreciate all the officers do for our safety, and this returns our appreciation.”

Officers still carry guns and tasers on their belts, but having other equipment moved to another area of the body makes a big difference in their comfort level.

Nagamatsu, who been with The Dalles Police Department for the past five years and served as a reserve for two years before that, said he personally has noticed a substantial change since the vests were issued last October.

“My left hip area was always sore at the end of my shift, and I don’t have that anymore,” he said.

He added that, because there are several large pockets on the vests, he actually carries a bit more gear than he did previously on his belt, but it still feels lighter.

“It’s distributed well and higher,” he explained.

Before the city invested in the load-bearing vests, The Dalles’ police officers took the time to determine if they would truly be effective.

“The vests have been around probably for 10 years, but we needed some data,” Ashmore said. “We needed evidence that they worked and that it was not because they look good or are a fad. We were patient. We said, let’s do the research and not just jump in.”

The department researched the issue and tested the vests, and by the time the city approved their purchase late last year, officers were eager to make the switch.

“It was like Christmas,” said Nagamatsu. “Everyone was super excited about it. Everyone here loves these things.”

“The officers really appreciate it,” Ashmore added.

Mayor Steve Lawrence said safety is always critical to the city’s operations.

“Our attention to safety is our number one goal with all employees,” Lawrence said. “To be able to use our SAIF refund to improve safety and alleviate the strain on officers’ backs by taking the weight off their otherwise loaded belts is a great step.”

“It’s money well spent,” added Councilor Linda Miller.

Ashmore said there was some concern at first that the new load-bearing vests might be perceived as looking more militaristic, but the department has not heard any negative comments from the public.

“Being on duty, no one has said ‘you look different,’ or ‘what’s up with the vest,’” Nagamatsu said.

Ashmore pointed out that the vests are the same color as the uniforms The Dalles Police Department uses, and that allows them to blend in well.

“The design helps too,” Nagamatsu said. “It’s a very subtle but effective change.”

The vests also have the advantage of being able to be donned very quickly.

“It takes just seconds to put these back on,” Nagamatsu said.

According to Ashmore, the new vests are becoming standard in law enforcement operations.

“Most agencies have these now,” Ashmore said. “Probably 80 percent are wearing the load-bearing vests.”