For the Record for Feb. 24

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday February 24, 2017

Hospital Admissions

February 23: Micahel Goforth of The Dalles.

Hospital Discharges

February 23: Virgil Doty of The Dalles; Diane Rutherford of The Dalles; Gerald Heinemann of Wasco.

Accidents

The Dalles City

February 23, 3:31 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, exit 83 onramp. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device and both vehicles were towed. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

February 23, 12:11 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2300 block of Steele Road on a report of a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival a fully involved vehicle was on fire that had been burning for some time and

The fire was knocked down. The vehicle was deemed a total loss and the cause is unknown.

Crews also responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 600 block of West 14th Street Thursday morning on a report of a stray dog. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

An informational report was taken Thursday afternoon from West 10th and Hostetler streets.

No further information was made available regarding this incident.

An identity theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 200 block of West 10th Street.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of East 12th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Wasco County

Breann Marie Green, 32, Mosier, was arrested Thursday evening at the city police station and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault, third-degree sexual abuse, third-degree assault, and four counts of furnishing alcohol to an intoxicated minor.

Oregon State Police

Jeffrey D. Rosenbaum, 54, Maupin, was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 197 southbound, milepost 11, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Shawn Dee Swearingen, 30, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

Mayleen Adilene Ortez Campos, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Mindi Kim Simonton, 34, Maupin, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, February 23

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-8-5-3; 4 p.m. 6-9-5-8; 7 p.m. 7-2-8-9; 10 p.m. 9-9-2-5

Lucky Lines – 2-5-12-13-19-21-27-31

Washington

Thursday, February 23

Match 4 – 1-8-19-24

Daily Game – 3-8-0