Speedy Badgers eliminate Lady Redsides

POWDER VALLEY – The South Wasco County Redsides had a memorable playoff run this winter, racking up 13 wins, a third-place finish in districts and the program’s first state berth since 2002 under first-year coach Lynn Cowdrey.

Wednesday at Powder Valley High School, the Lady Redsides had their basketball campaign ended abruptly after a lopsided 60-20 state sub-round loss to No. 5-ranked Powder Valley.

Even though the loss cut short a ground-breaking year, all-league guard Allie Noland looked back at the season with a sense of accomplishment.

“I’m very proud of our team,” Noland said. “We had an amazing season full of determination, passion, and great sportsmanship. I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished. We pushed through the obstacles we faced and ended up finishing our season with pride. I can proudly say that everyone on our team helped us go this far this basketball season.”

The No. 5-ranked Lady Badgers, who have won seven of their last 10 games, used speed and athleticism to grab momentum early, as they jumped out to a 20-4 advantage through one quarter of action.

Powder Valley added a 16-6 second-quarter output, and then broke open a 36-10 halftime lead with a 14-4 third-quarter run to make it a 50-14 score entering the fourth period.

“We ran into a final-eight kind of team tonight,” Cowdrey said. “The girls played much better than the final score would indicate. I thought we handled their full court pressure well overall, but Powder Valley played so fast, end-to-end, that we were kind of on our heels all night. To their credit, the girls played all-out for the entire game, and wouldn’t fold.”

In all, Powder Valley totaled 26 field goals, one 3-pointer, and converted 7 of 11 free throws.

Hallie Feik scored 16 points, Samantha Kerns added 13, and Megan Bingham had 11 points.

SWC made good on seven field goals, three in the first half, and hit on 6 of 10 free throws.

In her final high school game, SWC senior Lindsey Hull notched seven points, Jada Myers dropped six, Madisen Davis went for three and the duo of Abby Birman and Noland ended up with two points each.

“We came into tonight’s game knowing this was anyone’s game,” Hull said. “We knew it would take total confidence and focus. We knew we had the tools and skills needed to pull out a win. We battled hard the entire game, but unfortunately came out on the short side of the stick.”

For the season, the Redsides finished with a 13-11 record, and amassed a 9-5 record in league action to finish third in the Big Sky Conference.

SWC started out 3-4, but then racked up five wins in six contests to kick off league play.

After two straight losses to Horizon and Arlington, the Redsides won four of their final six games to end the regular season.

SWC lost its district opener by 14 points to Horizon Christian, but rebounded for a 48-30 victory over Condon-Wheeler to qualify for state sub-round play.

“I’m really proud of the growth we’ve seen this season,” Cowdrey said. “The team has developed an identity of toughness and togetherness that is really fun to be a part of.”

Overall, the Redsides boasted the 32nd best offense at 36.4 points a game, a boost from last year’s 34.6, and wound up in a three-way tie for 21st defensively, allowing 34.8 points a game, a 3.7-point improvement.

The team returns Noland, Birman and Ana Popchock, the three leading scorers, along with Myers, Jacqueline Noland, Davis, Reese Millis, Jenna Wraught, Katy Delco and Kiana Moody, so there is a good foundation in place.

One big departure is Hull, a veteran post presence, who brings leadership to the roster of six underclassmen and four juniors.

“We are going to miss our amazing post, Lindsey,” Allie Noland said. “She’s a senior and she has taught us a lot. She had the drive and skills that has had an impact on our team since Day 1.”

Hull was a big part of the program’s success, and she takes a memorable experience and a feeling of togetherness and family with her as she leaves the team.

She feels that this team has just scratched the surface of its potential.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team and how much we have overcome this year, from getting a new coach, learning a whole new way of play, to all of the snow days and the lack of practices we had,” Hull said. “I’m very excited to see what these girls can do next season and wish them nothing but the best of luck.”