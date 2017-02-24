TD drops hammer on Hood River

Brooke McCall scored 14 points, Kailin Hoylman added 10 and The Dalles Riverhawks throttled Hood River Valley by a 44-15 margin in a Columbia River Conference girls’ basketball game played at Kurtz Gym.

TD quickly erased a three-game losing streak and did so with stout defense leading the charge.

The Riverhawks surrendered just seven field goals, three in the first half, and shot 1 of 5 from the line.

“We played really well and had pretty good defense,” said TD coach Craig Compton. “We forced Hood River into tough shots. The defense really controlled the game.”

The Dalles used the first quarter to stake itself to a 13-3 advantage, and in the second, pushed ahead for a 7-4 output to make their lead 20-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, McCall hit a pair of 3-pointers, Karen Jesch added a field goal and a free throw, Jodi Thomasian had a basket and Hoylman went 1 for 2 from the line to cap a 12-6 rally for a 32-13 advantage.

TD totaled 16 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and went 5 of 10 from the line, as Lindsay Robinson, Ivorie Taylor and Jesch tallied five points each to follow up the efforts of McCall and Hoylman.

“We had a few girls step up and hit some shots,” Compton added. “I thought we have been playing good basketball over the last two weeks, but just didn’t get victories at Pendleton or Hermiston. We played really well on the road.”

Ann Marie Goodman and Lizzie Weekly led with four points each, and Lauren Orr racked up three points for Hood River Valley (6-12 overall, 0-7 league).

Now, ranked No. 22 in the 5A class, The Dalles (8-11, 3-6) hosts Ridgeview at 7 p.m. Friday for a non-league game at Kurtz Gym.