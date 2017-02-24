A win and a play-in berth on senior night

At the beginning of the night, The Dalles High School honored its senior basketball players and cheerleaders in a pregame ceremony at Kurtz Gym.

When the night was over, the players not only celebrated a 13-point win over Crook County, but more importantly, a monumental accomplishment, an official state play-in berth for the first time since 2011-2012, as Hood River Valley suffered defeat at the hands of No. 8-ranked Pendleton.

The Dalles coach Nathan Morris is excited about the opportunity his group has in front of them.

Postseason experience will be crucial, especially for a roster of four seniors, three sophomores, two juniors and two freshmen.

“We are not just satisfied with being there and I hope the kids aren’t either,” Morris said. “We need to approach these play-ins like there is no tomorrow because there is no tomorrow. If another team comes out tight, starts missing shots or gets in foul trouble, whatever, anything can happen. Even if they are a top-10 team and we are not, we got some serious firepower as well, and if things start going our way, who knows?”

Against Crook County, the Riverhawk seniors, Eric Flores, Johnny Miller, Dominique Seufalemua and Dawson Hoffman combined for 39 points to help the team come back from an early deficit to scratch across a 57-44 boys’ basketball victory.

The senior night experience was emotional for Flores.

He still cannot wrap his head around the fact that he is leaving the hardwood behind, it has been home, and nothing will ever change that.

In the snap of a finger, four years has flown by, but he takes the lessons of being willing to put himself forward, being confident and respectful, being a leader as some of the hallmarks of what it means to be a Riverhawk.

The people he has met, the administrators, his classmates and his teachers, have his heart.

“It’s been surreal and mind-blowing how much this community is involved in our lives,” Flores said. “It is truly a blessing when I can walk into a store and feel welcomed. The city of The Dalles has been my rock and will always be my home. I thank those who have helped me get this far and hope they guide others in the right direction in the future.”

Hoffman scored all nine of his points in the opening quarter, but The Dalles had its struggles on both ends of the floor and trailed by a 17-10 margin.

In the second quarter, however, Dakota Murr and Flores hit for five points apiece, Josh Nisbet added four and Miller tacked on a basket to cap a 16-6 Riverhawk run and a 26- 23 halftime cushion.

Flores busted loose in the third period with 10 points, mostly off Crook Country turnovers, Miller drilled a 3-pointer and Murr sank two free throws, increasing The Dalles’ lead to 41-28 with one quarter left to play.

Both teams scored 16 points apiece in the final quarter, with Murr, who scored a school-record 53 points in Tuesday’s win over Hood River Valley, accounting for seven points.

Flores chipped in six more points and Miller added another deep ball to finish off the double-digit win.

Crook County (3-20 overall) tallied 19 field goals, three 3-pointers, and managed a 3 for 10 split from the line.

Thaiden Mullan led with 10 points, Chase Bales and William Combee each added eight and Kaleb Savage notched six points.

On the night, TD totaled 23 field goals, three 3-pointers, and hit on 8 of 14 from the free throw line.

Flores had a team-leading 22 points, Murr tacked on 14, Hoffman ended up with nine and Miller had eight points.

Since coming in as a new coach in 2015, Morris needed players to spread positivity and drive home the feelings of hope and belief, as he started his 5A coaching journey.

That senior quartet has been instrumental in helping vault the team to the playoffs.

“It was great to see the seniors all play well on senior night,” Morris said. “I would like to thank John Miller, Eric Flores, Dawson Hoffman, and Dominique Seufalemua for their commitment to this team. They will truly be missed.”

The Dalles (6-15) travels to Redmond for a final game at 7 p.m. tonight against 5A Ridgeview (1-21).

More than likely, the Riverhawks will face Rex-Putnam in their play-in matchup on Tuesday, but nothing is set in stone.

Flores is just excited for the chance to enjoy this ride as long as he possible can.

“To get the play-in berth, is exciting for the whole team,” he said. “We just have to make sure we continue to play as a team and not as individuals. We will need to work hard on the defensive end and continue pushing ourselves. It’s been a long time since The Dalles made it into a play-in, so it’s great to finally see our team get it done. Hopefully we continue this run because us seniors want our season to continue.”