Letter to the Editor: Delivery problems

To the editor:

Long hard winter, tough on the farm life. It’s been very hard on the livestock. It’s been hard to get them drinkable water and enough food to keep them healthy. Sometimes it’s been hard to keep an open path just to get to them.

Farmers are tough and we keep going until this almost feels normal.

The failure I have experienced is with the delivery people. After almost a week with no mail service, my wife called the post office to see if she could stop in and pick up our mail. Not without three days notice – after they’ve already had it longer? Hmmm.

The next day as I’m heading toward home in my one-wheel drive Datsun, I meet the mail delivery person on his way toward town driving an all-wheel drive vehicle with tire chains. Surely, we now have gotten our mail delivered… Not!

So, I called the post office and complained, again. I was told they called their delivery people in because it was snowing and safety was a concern.

I guess she thought I was ignorant enough to believe her when she said all mail would be delivered tomorrow. Then, when the roads got really bad, like after a night of freezing rain, we started getting more regular delivery. Go figure. I suspect we are in need of new management at our local office.

Next is UPS — I guess they don’t go past the city limits in this kind of weather, as it’s been months since I’ve seen a truck out this way. And if you don’t know you’ve got a package waiting for you at their yard because they won’t deliver it, they’ll be happy to return it to the shipper without notifying you.

However, if you keep a close eye on tracking numbers and make lots of phone calls, they at least are happy to let you pick up your package.

However, it’s not all bad news and I have to give credit where it’s due. For the most part, our county road crew has done their very best to keep rural roads open and passable. Thank you!

That last statement makes it look even worse for the delivery person, don’t you think?

Dennis James

The Dalles