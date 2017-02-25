Letter to the Editor: Don’t make it a mess

To the editor:

Prior to the ACA, maternity coverage was rare and costly in the individual insurance market. If Congress drops the requirement to cover maternity, we will likely return to those bad old days. Rep. Walden is a leader in reform efforts, and will have an important say in whether families continue to have access to affordable maternity coverage.

Having a baby is expensive today. Average costs are around $25,000. A premature baby's hospital bill can easily run over $500,000. Insurers won't offer maternity coverage without hefty premiums and will likely want long waiting periods before coverage kicks in.

Unlike the individual market, most pre-ACA employer plans included maternity coverage. If legislation to "repair" the ACA doesn't include maternity as a covered benefit, Congress is likely to be confronted by an angry group of constituents — people working jobs without employer health care who make too much to qualify for Medicaid.

These are often families working multiple part-time or lower paying jobs. Many of them live in Walden’s rural district. They will resent being left on their own to have babies without needed maternity coverage.

A health care system that fails to provide access to affordable prenatal and maternity coverage can hardly be called pro-life. Many couples will put off having children. An unplanned pregnancy will have individuals and families choosing between terminating a pregnancy and sliding into poverty.

Maternity coverage was a mess before! Don't make it a mess again!

Voters should know where Walden stands on this issue.

Richard Davis

The Dalles