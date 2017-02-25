Letter to the Editor: Need more prayer

To the editor:

Remember how many candidates ran for president in 2016 — there were 17 running for GOP and the Democrats had just the three.

Hillary was so sure that she would win, as were many others who supported her. How much was the cost of the Democrat’s campaign? Donald Trump’s was mostly out of his own pocket.

How fortunate we are that we don’t have Hillary in office — if you read or knew all about her, you’d be very thankful!

Our thanks need to be given to Franklin Graham who went to every state asking for prayers for our nation. Thousands turned out. That is why the vote turned out the way it did, and it gives us hope since so many Christians prayed.

Franklin Graham read scripture during the inauguration ceremony. Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, along with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, sang a hymn during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

So now why are there so many protests in so many towns? What good is that? Just some destruction, and what good is that? If more of them were praying in their homes and churches, we would have better lives and, if prayers were in our schools, it would be a better world.

Bobbie Miller

The Dalles