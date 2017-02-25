A medal goes home

In a surreal sequence of events, The Dalles resident Richard Hicks’ insomnia led to the return, after nearly 50 years, of a Purple Heart medal to a Vietnam veteran who lives in Georgia.

Hicks likes to record shows for when he’s wide-eyed at night, and one of his favorites is “American Picker,” a show where antique collectors scour attics and garages across the land looking for finds.

On one show Hicks watched in January, the pickers came across a collector with a Purple Heart — the medal given to those wounded in combat — that he had acquired.

He wanted to return it to its owner, but didn’t know how.

And that’s when the pickers reached out to a nonprofit created in 2012 that does just that. As soon as the show ended, Hicks immediately emailed Purple Hearts Reunited and asked for help finding the owner of the Purple Heart he had been holding onto for more than 25 years.

Purple Hearts Reunited, a nonprofit organization, has returned over 300 of the medals to the recipient or, more often, their family.

Within 24 hours, they found William Viles, now 67, a retiree in Fort Valley, Ga.

In his gentle drawl, Viles described how he earned the Purple Heart, telling an incredible story in a strikingly nonchalant way, devoid of any sense that he himself was at all impressed with it.

On Nov. 28, 1968, a rocket hit his helicopter, on which he was the crew chief, in charge of maintenance. He was the only one not buckled in. The rest were killed, and he was blown out of the helicopter, falling 30 to 50 feet to the ground, with a canopy of trees to slow his fall.

Both legs were dislocated. “It took me three days to crawl back to our lines.”

Asked what that was like, Viles seemed to verbally shrug: “Not much to tell, you just crawl. You try to just stay quiet. And at night you just try to ball up so nobody can find you. And you just keep going until you hear somebody that speaks English.”

Finally, a bunch of guys were going through the woods out on recon. “I just yelled, ‘Help!”

That was not the best moment of his life. That was “when I had my first child.”

Rehabbed in Japan – although “they pretty well popped it all back in in Vietnam” — he finally flew home. At the airport, he was carried on a litter past “idiots” who spit on him and called him a baby killer.

It turned out his parents had been told that he’d died. They’d divorced while he was gone, and they only learned he was alive when he showed up at their respective doorsteps.

It was a bad homecoming. His mom, who was ill, died soon after. His dad was a drunk who had sold his car and spent all the money he’d sent home while he was deployed. “I had nothing.”

“It was a lot of us that came home that were put out,” he said of his terrible return. “You need to go down to your local VA, you can hear some gollywhoppers.”

Viles never did receive his Purple Heart, and he can’t fathom how it ended up in Oregon. He lived in Hood River, but that was two years before he enlisted, at age 17, in the Army.

“I flew over 25 missions into hostile territory. I got to do all kinds of things when I was in Vietnam,” he said.

“I got to hunt elephant, I got to hunt a gorilla one time. They got big ol’ gorillas over there that throw rocks at you.”

Asked if the gorilla threw a rock at him, he said, “Oh no, I just shot it, with an M-60 machine gun. It never stood a chance.”

When he got home, he was 18, still too young to buy ammo, he said.

While he recovered quickly from his dislocated legs, his body soon marked the toll of his injury. About 10 years later, still in his late 20s, he developed severe arthritis, no doubt further exacerbated by multiple bone breaks from playing football, basketball and baseball.

“You just hurt and go on is all you can do. There’s not much they can do about arthritis.”

He worked in an auto shop after the war, then in a cast iron pipe plant, and eventually was licensed as an aircraft mechanic. “I worked on C-130s, F-15s, Hueys. I’ve even worked on Air Force One one time. Under guard.”

In 1996, he was in a bad car crash and is disabled now.

Of getting the call about his found medal, Viles said, “Well, you know, all this has been a real surprise for me. I don’t know how it got there, I don’t know when it got there. It’s crazy. But yeah, I was glad to hear. I mean, I’d love to have it. I’ve never seen it. Not the original.”

About 12-15 years ago, his grandkids bugged him to get a replacement, so he ordered one and received it.

“It’s gonna be nice to see what the original looks like, and the paperwork.”

Zachariah Fike, an active duty member of the Vermont Army National Guard and an 18-year veteran who has served in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, is the founder of Purple Hearts Reunited.

He was collecting antiques as a form of therapy for his deployments and in 2009 his mom found a posthumous Purple Heart awarded in World War II and gave it to him for Christmas. He went on a quest to find the man’s family. He succeeded, and his return of the medal became that family’s first ever family reunion.

The story made national news, and requests to reunite other Purple Hearts flooded in, and his nonprofit was born. He has hundreds of volunteer helpers and one paid staffer.

He works on it in his spare time. Most of the reunited medals go to descendants. “These are great stories, you’re talking about real soldiers, real stories, real sacrifice,” Fike said.

“In this case, you’re talking about a soldier who gave blood for his country. You’re talking about guys who didn’t come home to a very supportive country.”

He said, “Getting this back might heal him or let him know that somebody appreciates his service.”

Fike has also received a Purple Heart. He was wounded on Sept. 11, 2010, in Afghanistan. “But that’s not why I do, or we do, the foundation.”

For Viles, the incident that got him awarded the Purple Heart was not the only time he’d been shot down as a specialist fourth class with the 1st Air Cavalry Division.

He crashed two other times, but walked away from both of them.

Once, he snapped a photo of the enemy who was shooting at his helicopter. “I was taking a picture while he was shooting me.”

As for Hicks, who works for a concrete company, he’s held on to the Purple Heart and a trove of other documents for about 26 or 27 years.

They include the Purple Heart, several military documents, a marriage license, a military patch, photos and two medallions.

Hicks has moved eight to 10 times since then, and has faithfully brought along the medal and documents each time.

They were found in this then-girlfriend’s parent’s attic in Hood River. They were just going to pitch them, but he kept them.

Both of his grandfathers fought in World War II. “I don’t know, I just felt it deserved a better send-off than being probably thrown away. So I’ve kept it all these years,” he said. “I’ve always kept on to it, looking at it, it’s always meant something to me.”

He himself wanted to join the military, hoping to be a military policeman, but they wanted him to do other work, so he decided not to join.

It’s one of his biggest regrets, he said.

His grandpa once tried to find the medal recipient, but to no avail. And Hicks himself doesn’t use the computer for anything other than looking for finds on Craigslist and the Gorge Classifieds.

Hicks will carefully package the medal and other documents and send them insured to Georgia. “It’s going to be emotional for me to ship it off, really. This is completely awesome.”

Aside from having children and marrying his wife, he said, “this is the coolest thing I’ve ever done.”

He surveyed the cache of documents, photos medallions and medal that were displayed on his kitchen table. Much of it he had never examined before. “It’s — I don’t know. It’s his stuff. I left it alone.

“This all is going back to him. This is all his, and it’s honestly [being returned] because I watch too much TV.”

He has a picture of his grandpa downstairs, “and this morning I was talking to him and telling him, ‘I did it, I finished the journey.’”