No denying Sherman’s drive for Baker City

MORO – Lost in the exhilaration and magnitude of Friday’s win over North Clackamas Christian was the fact that the Sherman Husky basketball players appreciate the history they have made and the legacy they have built over the last few seasons.

For the third consecutive year, the No. 1-ranked Huskies punched their ticket to Baker City after posting a 78-32 first-round state boys’ basketball victory in Moro.

This group gets the chance to defend their 1A state title at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday against ninth-seeded North Douglas.

“It is a real blessing,” said senior guard Maverick Winslow. “It is great to be able to go there once and win it, so to get this opportunity again is surreal. It is an amazing feeling. We are very, very grateful to get back there for three years in a row, especially with all the hard work that we have put into this.”

Eight different Sherman players scored field goals, and the defense held North Clackamas without a basket for a 10-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters, before a jumper by Ethan Kassebaum inched his team to a 29-7 deficit with 5:21 to go in the second period.

In those final five minutes, the Saints managed one field goal, by Allen Donovan, but sandwiched between that, Max and Treve Martin drained successive 3-pointers and Isaiah Coles hit a leaner in the paint and added a driving baseline layup at the buzzer to increase the Sherman lead to 39-9 at the half.

Leading up to Friday’s tilt, the Husky defense had allowed 35.1 points a game, so Sherman coach Bill Blevins was thrilled to see that trend play out against a good Saint offense.

“We came out and played a pretty aggressive style of defense and it paid off for us,” Blevins said. “We were able to get a few steals off of it, we forced them to make some bad passes and we were able to convert on the offensive end of the court. When you start trapping at the halfcourt, you are either going to get something pretty good or get something pretty bad for you. We did a nice job of trapping and it paid off.”

The Sherman dominance continued in the first five minutes of third quarter, as NCC made two field goals, but the Huskies expanded on a 39-11 cushion with an 11-0 spurt, running the lead to 50-11.

Max Martin had a layup, Coles hit a free throw, Treve Martin added a short shot, Max Martin followed with two straight rebound putbacks, and then Coles hit a pair of free throws to finish the Husky run.

“Coming in, we knew how good they were and we knew that it was going to be a tough proposition and that we had to play a perfect game. We were a long way from that tonight,” said NCC head coach Grant Nelson. “Things started snowballing and got out of control pretty fast.”

Sherman led 60-13 through three quarters and swelled the advantage to 72-20 at the 4:27 mark of the fourth after a bank shot by Kyle Fields, a 3-pointer from Winslow and a 14-foot jumper off the fingertips of Makoa Whitaker.

Luke Martin, Whitaker and Treve Martin notched the final six points in the last 1:51 of action.

Overall, the Huskies made 29 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and converted on 12 of 23 free throws.

Max Martin tallied 22 points, Coles and Treve Martin added 13 apiece, and both Jacob Justesen and Fields totaled eight points.

The Saints were led by Kassebaum, who netted 11 points, Jake Van Lieu, who had six and the duo of Jeremy Drake and Kenny Bright, who finished with four points each as the team managed 13 field goals and shot 6 of 7 from the line.

Most of those Saint baskets came on contested perimeter shots and only five were in the paint.

“It is the intensity. That is what it comes down to,” Winslow said. “If we play intense and we play great defense, that gets us on our way. We get that confidence going and we can really flow freely from there. That’s what it is about for us. No matter how many shots you make, there are going to be times where they don’t fall, but you can always rely on your defense to help you on those nights. I think we have been doing a better job of that lately.”

Friday also marked the last time Winslow, Fields, Max Martin and Coles would play a meaningful game on their home court.

Over their careers, Coles and his senior teammates have put a tremendous amount of blood, sweat and tears into their craft.

“It was hard. I have been playing with these guys on this court for the last four years,” Coles said. “We have made everything happen here. Everything that everyone sees out on the court is a product of the hard work that has happened on that floor. Just thinking that this was the last time that I would share this with my teammates is hard to think about, but I am really not going to think about it until it is all over.”