Time runs out on Dufur

The Dufur Rangers were a little over two minutes away from a return to Baker City.

So close, yet so far.

Dufur battled back from a six-point fourth-quarter deficit to take a 52-50 lead with time running out, but Powder Valley ended the game on a 7-0 run to capture a 57-52 victory Friday in a boys’ state first-round hoops contest played in North Powder.

“We had our chances, but were not able to convert,” said Dufur head coach Ron Townsend. “We missed a lot of easy shots and got in foul trouble early. We competed hard, but just ran into a tough team on their court.”

Both teams traded blows in the fourth period, as Powder Valley led 44-38 with six minutes left, but Dufur tied the score at 44-all at the three-minute mark.

Powder then opened a 48-44 cushion and the Rangers answered with a 5-2 spurt to get to within a 50-49 deficit.

With a shade over a minute left, Dufur took a 52-50 lead on a basket and a foul shot by Connor Uhalde, and then Powder Valley’s Isaac Colton evened the score at 52 on a layup.

After two missed Ranger free throws, Colton answered with a pair of free throw conversions, and then helped turn a Dufur miscue into a breakaway layup to run the Badger lead to 56-52 with less than a minute remaining.

Dufur missed a couple of 3-point attempts on its next possession, and Colton tacked on another free throw shot with 20 seconds left for the final point.

“We missed crucial free throws through the game that came back to haunt us in the end and we didn’t execute our offense like we intended to,” said Dufur senior Bailey Keever.

Powder Valley (21-4 overall) had an 18-12 lead through one quarter, but the No. 8-ranked Rangers rebounded for an 11-4 run to take a 23-22 lead at the break.

The Badgers outscored the Rangers 17-15 in the third quarter, inching ahead by a 39-38 score entering the fourth period.

“There weren’t many differences,” said Ranger senior Kolbe Bales. “We both matched up pretty evenly and they are a good team. The whole atmosphere and being in those situations were probably the biggest differences. We haven't really been in a dogfight all year long till then.”

Colton paced the Badgers with his 23 points, Tanner Eubanks totaled 18, and Gus McGinn wound up with nine points.

For the No. 8-ranked Rangers, Uhalde had a game-high 27 points, Keever finished with 15 and Bales added four points.

Under Townsend, who was in his first year with the program, the Rangers increased their win total from 14 to 19 and added two more league wins to finish in second place at 12-2.

Last season’s offense scored 52.1 points, but with Keever and Uhalde, the offense put up 61.5 points a game, and the defense shaved 3.1 points a game for their total, dropping from 47.8 to 44.7.

“This season was one to remember with this group of guys,” Keever said. “I loved playing with these guys and I’m going to miss playing basketball with them. We have come so far as a team and we continued to get better every day. It was cool to be a part of it.”

Dufur posted a 19-5 overall record, and had winning streaks of six, nine and three, as the only losses have come to Sherman, three times, and Perrydale and Powder Valley, one apiece.

With Keever, Uhalde, Bales, Travis Lucas and Ethan Wetherbee moving on from the program as graduated seniors, Uhalde is anxiously awaiting the maturity and growth the core of sophomores show over the next two basketball campaigns.

“To make it to Baker, they are going to have to play as a team, get lots of experience playing together, establish good team chemistry and develop an ability to stay calm under pressure,” said Uhalde, a first-team Big Sky Conference winner. “The younger guys coming up are very talented and I know they will be able to make it far in their upcoming seasons. It has been good for them to get to see what it’s like in a state setting, so they will be prepared for when they make it.”

At state, Powder Valley plays against Days Creek at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in Baker City.

The No. 2-ranked Wolves defeated the Horizon Christian Hawks by a 49-41 mark on Friday.