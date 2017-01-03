Closures and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 3

North Wasco County Schools will be on a 2 hour delay for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017.

When we have a 2-hour delay day:

• Elementary schools will start at 9:55 am for students grades K - 5th (CES, DH and CW).

• Middle School & Wahtonka Community School students will start at 10:00 am.



• The Dalles High School students will start at 10:15 am.

• Mosier Community School students will start at 9:30 am.

• Bus transportation will be adjusted for the 10:00 a.m. start time, please have your students at their bus stop exactly 2 hours later than their regular pick up time. (i.e. 7:33 am becomes 9:33 am) NO DOUBLE RUNS WILL BE MADE.