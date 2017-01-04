Art connects with opportunity

Live. Work. Connect. With those three small words, Opportunity Connections —- a nonprofit organization that assists people with disabilities in The Dalles, Hood River and elsewhere in the Columbia River Gorge — accurately describes its approach to helping people.

The mission of Opportunity Connections (OC), which is funded primarily with Medicaid dollars, is to help people with intellectual disabilities live, work and connect with their communities.

“We provide services for people with all types of intellectual or physical disabilities,” said Katie Maple, services director for OC. “Our goal is to make sure a person with disabilities — whether a veteran coming back from war or a child with intellectual disabilities — can still go out and have as many life adventures and opportunities as a person who is not impaired has. We help them find work they can grow and prosper in.”

OC staffer Wes Williams said he has been with the organization for several years and is proud of the organization’s work on behalf of clients in the local community.

“Our staff works with helping them overcome hurdles,” Williams explained. “We work on life-enhancing goals, and we work with all ages.”

The organization has been in the community since 1967. It was started by local families who wanted to

create a place for their children to go to socialize and work.

In more recent years, OC has been making a significant impact in the lives of dozens of residents who live with developmental disabilities. OC is currently helping about 60 people, according to Williams.

OC helps its clients live independently by providing job training, helping them find residential and supported living, and working with local companies to help provide basic skills training for OC clients, such as how to balance a checkbook.

“Wells Fargo has started financial classes on managing money, and will help teach people how to manage a checkbook,” Maple said.

“We can’t say enough about Wells Fargo stepping up and offering that. We have very good community partners to help us.”

The organization also provides employment training for veterans with disabilities and vocational rehabilitation.

“We provide constant support from our agency for those who need it,” Williams said.

One unique aspect of OC’s work comes from the fact it owns an art gallery, in the heart of The Dalles’ downtown business district. Artwork from OC’s clients adorns the walls of the 506 Gallery, located at 506 E. Second Street, and is available for sale.

“It helps generate revenue for artists, and every dollar we make at the gallery goes to help our client,” Williams said.

David Lamoreaux, art coordinator for the gallery, has organized a program called “Art Connect,” which allows those with disabilities to express themselves through art.

The artwork is primarily pastel and acrylic paintings, although there are chalk drawings and other mediums as well.

“The program is called ‘Art Connect,’” Lamoreaux said. “We’ve been doing this for about four years.”

Lamoreaux, who is an OC employee, said the gallery provides three art sessions a week, with about 20 individuals taking part.

“Painting is one of my favorite hobbies,” said OC artist Jodiane Ferguson.

Ferguson was one of three OC artists who recently had their artwork selected for display in the Oregon Human Services Building in Salem. The other two being featured were David Cox and Debi Jo Fish, who are also residents of The Dalles.

“This is by far the most rewarding work I’ve ever experienced as far as a job goes,” Lamoreaux said. “It’s wonderful. They love it and I love it. We all learn lots of new things.”

Lamoreaux said the art program came about when he realized the OC office space had plenty of room for displays.

“So why not make a gallery, and instead of their artwork collecting dust on a shelf in the back, they can have it on display?” he said.

Lamoreaux said creating art provides a big boost of confidence for OC’s clients, and they take a lot of pride in their work. “Knowing people are going to be looking at their work gives them extra motivation,” he added.

The art gallery is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence said he is impressed with the way OC is creating opportunities for people struggling to overcome disabilities.

“They recently moved from a workshop atmosphere for people with developmental disabilities to a new model of supported employment,” Lawrence said.

“I have lots of experience from sitting on the local and national board for United Cerebral Palsy with that kind of model, and would like to assist in any way I can.”

Lawrence explained that he believes society needs to change the way it perceives those with disabilities, and OC’s approach is helping to achieve that.

“It’s a matter of looking at people not with disabilities, but with abilities,” Lawrence said. “There are opportunities out there, and we just need to find them.”

Maple said she would like business owners around The Dalles and Wasco County to “look around and see if you can create a job” for someone trying to overcome their disabilities.

“We’re asking people to give us some experiences in the community,” Maple said. “We want memories donated. It’s nice when an establishment lets us come in and do volunteer positions.

“Our clients cannot be full citizens unless they are out there working and experiencing what everyone else is.”