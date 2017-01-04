Chamber hosts award banquet Jan. 19

It’s nearly that time of year again! The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is making plans to honor outstanding citizens from around the local community with its annual Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to recognize those within our community who go the extra mile to help out any way they can, and never ask for anything in return,” said Tiffany Hardin, marketing and communications coordinator for the chamber. “This event allows us to recognize those in our community who truly make a difference.”

The banquet, called “A Night Among the Stars,” will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The chamber will be presenting awards in several categories, including: Business of the Year, Outstanding Agricultural Achievement, Outstanding Woman of the Year, Outstanding Man of the Year, Outstanding Youth of the Year, Outstanding Volunteer of the Year, Outstanding First Responder of the Year, and Outstanding Educator of the Year.

Nominees for the various awards are nominated by local citizens, with the awards based on the selfless actions and community involvement of individuals over the past year.

Among the winners last year were Andretta Schellinger, who serves on the Veterans’ Advisory Committee, for Outstanding Woman of the Year; Anthony Pereira, a local scoutmaster and small business owner for Outstanding Man of the Year; and Crestline Construction for Business of the Year.

The chamber will also be auctioning off a variety of goods at this year’s event.

“We are now accepting donations to auction off as part of our raffle auction,” said Hardin. “If you would like to feature something at this event, please contact us.”

“We accept all kinds of donations for the auction,” added Camille Terry, membership and events coordinator for the chamber. “We sell an arms-length of tickets for $20. Once you get your tickets, you place them in the bag you are trying to win, and we call out the winners during the ceremony.”

Terry explained that the money raised in the auction goes to offset the cost of the banquet, with any proceeds above that cost going to support the chamber.

Tickets for the event and table sponsorships are now on sale.

Tickets are $40 per person or $500 per table. For tickets or to donate an item for the auction, call the chamber at 541-296-2231.