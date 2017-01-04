Dufur climbs in the rankings after wins

After an opening night loss to Perrydale, the Dufur Rangers have been steadily progressing under first-year head coach Ron Townsend.

At the Bounc’n Cancer Tournament held in Echo on Thursday and Friday, the Rangers ran their winning streak to five games and moved up to No. 13 in the 1A rankings, following two lopsided victories over Nixyaawii and Echo.

“We are beginning to show improvement in our game, but still have a ways to go to get where we want,” Townsend said.

In their tournament opener against Nixyaawii, Connor Uhalde scored 25 points and Bailey Keever added 17 to lead the Rangers to a 59-34 win.

Both teams played close in the opening half, with Dufur using runs of 16-14 and 10-8 to jump ahead by a 26-22 halftime margin.

The Rangers then increased their lead in the third quarter, using a 22-10 spurt for a 48-32 score.

Nixyaawii could only manage one field goal in the final period, while Dufur hit on 11 points to finish the game.

“I thought we picked up our defense in the second half, which allowed us to get out on the fast break,” Townsend added.

Aside from Uhalde and Keever, Travis Lucas tallied six points, Curtis Crawford was good for five and the trio of Ethan Wetherbee, Kolbe Bales, and Abraham Kilby notched two points each.

For the Golden Eagles (4-4 overall), Mick Schimmel led with 10 points, and the tandem of Joseph St. Pierre and Chandler Case tallied eight points apiece.

On Friday, the Rangers hit the hardwood against Echo, and had three players hit double figures in a 60-36 triumph.

Dufur outscored the Cougars in every quarter of play, starting the opening half with a 34-21 lead.

Out in front by 13 points, the Rangers went on a 16-9 run to make it a 50-30 advantage.

“It was not one of our best performances, but the effort was good and we were able to do a good job of controlling the tempo,” Townsend said.

Uhalde scored 24 points to pace the Ranger offense, and both Keever and Crawford racked up 14 points apiece.

Tabor McLaughlin hit on four points, and both Bales and Anthony Thomas were good for two points.

Echo (2-8) had five players hit the scorebook overall, as Devan Craig had 14 points, Morgen Marcum tallied 10, and Zack Gehrke ended with six points.

Dufur (5-1) hosts South Wasco County (3-4) for the start of Big Sky Conference play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and then travels to Mitchell/Spray (1-5) for a league contest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.