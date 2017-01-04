For the Record for Jan. 4

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday January 4, 2017

Hospital Admissions

January 3 — Virgil H. Doty, The Dalles. Carla D. Thurston, Grass Valley.

Hospital Dismissals

January 3 — Michael E. Shields, White Salmon. Kathleen G. Martin, The Dalles.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Jan. 3, 10:07 a.m. — MCFR dispatched to the 1300 block of Emerson Street on a report of a chimney fire with smoke filling the house. Turbulent white smoke was coming from the chimney. Crews used a water can to put out the fire in the fireplace and then checked attic for any extension of the fire, but no extension was found.

Crews then cleared the smoke from the fire one room at a time. Owner of home was advised to have a chimney sweep clean and inspect the chimney prior to using it again. Crew then returned to quarters.

Crew also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, 14 on Sunday, 15 on Monday and nine on Tuesday.



Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 1600 block of East 11th Street after a property owner advised some decorations was stolen from her yard.

Animal control responded to the 900 block of West 9th Street Thursday afternoon on a report of a dog at large.

The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter; a report was taken.



A second-degree criminal mischief report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 800 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported she had two windows damaged by a bb gun.



A burglary report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 300 block of Court Street.



Aaron Lee Stout, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening near East 3rd and Federal streets and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

Zachariah James Hoyt, 24, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning in the 200 block of East 7th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.



A burglary report was taken Friday morning from the 100 block of East 5th Street after a caller advised the basement was broken into.



Police responded to the 200 block of West 3rd Street Friday morning on a report of an out of control juvenile. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.



An informational report was taken Friday afternoon from the police station after a victim reported a road rage incident that occurred near West 6th and Hostetler streets. The incident is under investigation.



Police responded to the 3200 block of West 7th Street Friday afternoon on a report of a suicide. A report was taken.



Jereen Thomas, 52, White Salmon, Wash., was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop near the In-Lieu site and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, and providing false information to a police office.



Amanda Elizabeth Leslie, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1400 block of East 11th Street and is accused of probation violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.



Police responded to the 1700 block of East 9th Street Saturday morning on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Male subject was suicidal and taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.



A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday morning from the 400 block of Washington Street after a caller reported a window to a business was kicked out.



Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Saturday afternoon after staff reported a female suspect attempted to steal a cart full of items but then fled the scene. A report was taken.



A burglary report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 400 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported the home she is house sitting was broken into.



A telephonic harassment report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 400 block of West 11th Street after a victim reported he was receiving texts from his ex-girlfriend and she was told not to do so.



A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 2600 block of West 6th Street. Ryan Leonard Waid Wiese, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon near East 11th and Dry Hollow streets and is accused of probation violation.



Police responded to the 3300 block of West 7th Street Saturday evening after a caller reported someone attempted to steal her vehicle. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.



Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Saturday evening on a report of a found dog. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.



Jordan Wayne Russell, 22, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 2400 block of West 10th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief.



Raymond Earnest Gillespie, 47, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning near West 6th and Mt. Hood streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.



David James Jacobsen, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of post-prison violations.



Heather Carroll Coleman, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 100 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.



A male subject was cited for two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor Monday afternoon in the 2500 block of West 8th Street regarding a previous case.



Matthew Edmund Earl Conant, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.



Oregon State Police

A hazard tow report was taken Sunday afternoon from Highway 197 southbound, milepost 5 after road crews reported an abandoned vehicle in a lane of travel. The vehicle was impounded.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 4400 block of Chenowith Creek Road after a caller reported her daughter left her children with her due to a dispute with her boyfriend. The caller was worried for the safety of the children.



Christopher James Stohler, 21, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Friday afternoon in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of menacing, harassment, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.



Jose Santos Torres Arias, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop at West 7th and Walnut streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.



Gregory Andrew Gaylord, 64, Dufur, was arrested early Saturday morning in Dufur during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.



Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Saturday morning after a caller reported her husband was arrested the day prior and she found one of his meth pipes and wanted it removed from the home.

The paraphernalia was seized and a report was taken.



Curtis Alan Leitz, 40, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Pentland streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.



Caller reported on Tuesday morning that a man took keys to his pickup truck out of the ignition and threw them into a field near Fish Hatchery Road overnight.

Caller said the man found caller and the man’s girlfriend in back seat of caller’s pickup the evening before and became angry and threw the keys.

In the 1000 block of Irvine Street, a caller reported she took her pug dog out inside her enclosed backyard.

A neighbor’s pitbull broke through the fence Tuesday morning and attacked her dog.

Neighbor agreed to reinforce the backyard fence.

In the 3600 block of West 13th, a caller requested a welfare check on a woman and her infant Tuesday morning after the woman did not report to work. Deputy contacted woman who said she was having difficulty adjusting to living in The Dalles and wants to be back in Portland.

Marcos Ethan Lamas, 33, of The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Webber Street and accused of two counts of DUII-alcohol-misdemeanor.

A 5-year-old girl was cut in the head with an ax in the 77000 block of Highway 216 on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded; party said girl was pulling the ax toward her and when the person holding the ax let go it hit her in the forehead leaving a half-inch cut.



A caller reported that a panic alarm had gone off in the 100 block of First Street Tuesday evening in Maupin and was going for three hours.

Deputies responded, found house secure and no footprints around house.

William McBride Rhoan, 58, of Warm Springs, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Sherman County

Robert Craig Turner, 53, Wasco, was arrested Thursday evening in Wasco and is accused of harassment. Gilliam County

Emerald Ashley Howard, 33, Arlington, was arrested Saturday evening in Arlington on a warrant for failure to appear.



Dan Crook Schmidling, 57, Arlington, was arrested Monday evening in Arlington and is accused of two counts of violation of a restraining order.



Taylor L.B. Collier, 19, of Arlington, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Regional Jail

Justin Brian Hicks, 34, Goldendale, was jailed Sunday on a Sherman County court commitment for first-degree aggravated theft.



Jacob David Wilson, 25, of The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening and accused of parole violation.

Luis Miguel Navarro, 23, of The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant.

Joshua Norman Hall, 35, of The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of unlawful possession of heroin and providing false information to a police officer.

Parole and Probation

Vincent William Leslie, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and is accused of four counts of probation violation.



Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, 37, of The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Jordan Wayne Russell, 22, of The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of probation violation.

Derek Wayne Winter, 23, of Molalla, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Novah Raelia McCaleb, 19, of The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, January 3

Lucky Lines — 3-5-10-14-FREE-18-23-26-29

Mega Millions — 14-16-23-49-53 Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Pick 4 — 1 p.m., 3-9-3-6. 4 p.m., 1-6-8-7. 7 p.m., 5-1-6-6. 10 p.m., 1-7-3-0.

Washington

Daily Game — 6-9-2

Keno — 1-4-5-13-22-25-26-29-32-40-43-48-50-58-62-63-64-72-74-79

Match 4 — 6-7-8-14