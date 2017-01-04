Redside girls lose two games at Echo Tourney

The South Wasco County girls’ basketball team lost a pair of games to Echo and Nixyaawii at the two-day Bounc’n Cancer Tournament ending Friday in Echo.

With the two losses, the Redsides moved their record to 3-4 overall with 14 league games left on the schedule.

“Overall, the girls made kind of a quantum leap in the passing aspect, and I believe that’s going to continue to improve,” said SWC guard Abby Birman. “It was a good game for us against two top-10 teams. They were very good teams, and we’re a lot closer to playing at that level than the score of the games indicates.”

In Thursday’s matchup versus Echo, South Wasco County trailed 24-17, but then the Cougars went on a 25-5 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach, as the final score eventually read 57-26.

Kiana Moody had seven points, and the trio of Ana Popchock, Madisen Davis and Allie Noland tallied four points apiece, as the Redsides hit on 11 field goals, one from long distance, and converted 3 of 10 free throws.

“Offensively, we got good shots. We didn’t shoot as well from a percentage standpoint as we would like, but that may have been due to nerves in the beginning and fatigue in the later part of the game,” said SWC head coach Lynn Cowdrey. “However, our ball movement and the looks we got were a positive point. The girls also handled their press very well. After a few early turnovers, the girls did a nice job working together and were really effective against it.”

For the Cougars, Marti Huff rattled off 26 points, Hannah McCarty totaled 16 points, and Rachel McCarty tallied five points.

Echo had 26 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 3 for 12 from the line.

The offensive struggles continued for the Redsides in their second tournament game Friday opposite the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles, as they garnered seven field goals, two in the second half, and an 0 for 2 stretch from the line.

“We had some bright spots in the first half, especially defensively,” Birman said. “When we made mistakes, they made us pay for them, buts that’s what good teams do. But the girls never got down, never let up.”

Nixyaawii used runs of 18-6 and 11-4 to take a 29-10 lead at the break.

Ahead 38-13 with one quarter left to play, the Golden Eagles finished off the game with a 11-3 spurt.

Mary Stewart had a team-high 20 points, Kaitlynn Melton had 11 points, and Milan Schimmel totaled 10 points for the Golden Eagles, who had 21 field goals, two three-pointers, and went 5 for 10 from the line.

Birman led the Redsides with six points, Jada Myers and Kiana Moody went for three apiece, and Jacqueline Noland ended her night with two points.

“I think, as a team, we played good, solid defense,” said Madisen Davis. “We’ve really started to settle into our defense and learning how to play with our feet and not our hands. Tonight’s effort is something to be proud of.”

SWC kicks off Big Sky Conference at 6 p.m. Friday against the Dufur Rangers (2-4).