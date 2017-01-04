TD boys get one win in Astoria

At the three-day Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament last week in Astoria, The Dalles boys’ basketball team went 1-2, finally taking a 63-54 victory Thursday over Molalla.

The key moment of the game came at the start of the fourth quarter.

TD was down by one points and head coach Nathan Morris drew up a play for Josh Nisbet to get a 3-pointer.

The sophomore guard came through with a 3-pointer and the Riverhawks never looked back.

The Hawk defense managed several stops in a row and then Dakota Murr assisted on a basket by Henry Lee for an easy layup.

Murr dished off another pass to Eric Flores for a basket and a foul shot to cap an 8-0 run, flipping a one-point deficit to a seven-point lead.

“The biggest factor in our win, however, was our effort level,” Morris said. “I was embarrassed of our effort last night in a 67-44 loss to Rainier, but I was extremely proud of our effort and passion today.”

Murr scored 25 points, Nisbet added 14 and Flores finished with 11 points.

TD moved ahead 30-23 at the half, and held its lead, as both teams scored 11 points each.

On Tuesday, the Riverhawks lost their tournament opener to Astoria by a 61-50 score.

The next day, Wednesday, TD wound up on the short end of a 67-44 tally against Rainier.

The Dalles (2-6 overall) head out to Bend in a re-scheduled contest at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Hawks host Crook County.