Commission works on long-range plan

The Columbia River Gorge Commission will soon be asking for public input on the agency’s long-range management plan at a series of meetings held throughout the gorge in early 2017.

The CRGC will hold its first public event on Jan. 17 in The Dalles, at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center. Subsequent meetings will be in Hood River and North Bonneville, Wash.

The “early scoping sessions,” according to a news release by CRGC staff, will share particulars of the National Scenic Area Management Plan and allow residents to “tell us what you think is working or needs improvement” and “engage in a community dialog about what we should consider for revision.”

The plan review and revision is slated to continue through 2019, when the agency adopts the new document.

The 13-member CRGC oversees land use and development policy in the six-county Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area in Oregon and Washington. They have a dual charge: preserving natural resources while encouraging economic growth in gorge towns.

Every 10 years, Congress requires the commission to update its management plan, which covers rules from land use and resource protection to development and partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service and four Columbia River treaty tribes.

The CRGC breaks the document into four parts: Goals, objectives, policies, and guidelines for resource protection and enhancement of scenic, cultural, natural, recreation resources; land use designations and “applicable policies”; an action program for recreation, economic development, resource enhancement, interpretation, and education; and roles and engagement between the CRGC, Forest Service, and treaty tribes.

Krystyna Wolniakowski, CRGC executive director, said the agency wants “to dive into the management review process … because it’s pretty urgent. Most of that language in the management plan is about 30 years old.”

The update will address issues brought up by the public in comments in recent years, she said, and reflect changes to the region since the 1980s — through the local boom of tourism and industry.

Wolniakowski noted that the end result will be “a much more usable document” than the three-ring binder the current plan occupies, incorporating a more accessible electronic version.

The plan was touched up in 2004, she said, but the agency’s staffing levels have been reduced since then. The project is two years behind the schedule called for by the National Scenic Area Act, which created the commission.

The bi-state agency has sought a return to higher levels of funding from pre-recession years, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown took action in early December toward that vision. Brown proposed a 21 percent budget increase from Oregon in the 2017-2019 biennium.

Public scoping meetings concerning the management plan will be held during January through March throughout the Scenic Area.

Next summer, members of the commission will pool together what they’ve learned, work with the Forest Service, and start crafting goals and policy proposals at the staff level. Then, the commission will hold a series of roundtable workshops. The final step in revising the management plan is the commission’s final approval.

According to a CRGC fact sheet, “the goal is to complete the ‘Gorge 2020 Management Plan’ by June 2019.”

To submit comments on the plan review, email planreview @gorgecommission.org, or visit www.gorgecommission.org. The public can also provide oral comments at the various upcoming commission meetings and workshops.