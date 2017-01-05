0

First baby of 2017 arrives in TD

Daniel Alejandro Barragan Bobadilla, seen here in one of the birthing rooms at Mid-Columbia Medical Center with his mother, Diana Bobadilla, and his father, Alejandro Alejandro, was the first baby born in The Dalles in 2017.

By Jesse Burkhardt

As of Thursday, January 5, 2017

Once the clock struck midnight and 2017 was ushered in on Sunday, it wasn’t long before the first baby of the new year was delivered at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles.

At 2:17 a.m. on Jan. 1, Daniel Alejandro Barragan Bobadilla was born at MCMC’s First Impressions family maternity center to mother Diana Bobadilla, 19, and father Alejandro Alejandro, 20.

Daniel is the couple’s first child.

At birth, the boy weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 and three-quarters inches long.

Because Daniel was the first baby to be born in the new year, nurses in the MCMC birthing center donated several items to the parents, including a strap-on baby carrier; baby hats; tote bags; clothing; and baby blankets.

Daniel’s parents, who live in The Dalles, said they were happy to have a New Year’s Day baby and joked about having the birth come on a major holiday.

“It’s awesome,” said Alejandro. “We’re never going to forget his birthday!”

