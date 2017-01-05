Lady Rangers lose two contests

Challenging themselves against two top-10 basketball programs, the Dufur Rangers came away with a pair of losses on Thursday and Friday at the Bounc’n Cancer Holiday Hoops Tournament in Echo.

The Lady Rangers lost to Nixyaawii by a 72-19 score, and then were upended by Echo, 56-20.

“We played two quality teams in Nixyaawii and Echo and learned a lot about ourselves, which will serve us well moving forward,” said Dufur head coach Jack Henderson.

In Thursday’s matchup, Nixyaawii came out firing with 23 field goals, two 3-pointers, in a first-half barrage that helped to a 52-4 halftime lead.

Down 72-7 entering the fourth quarter, Kayla Bailey scored six points, Alexus Outlaw added a 3-pointer, Chloe Beeson hit for two points, and Ramona Meanus dropped a free throw to complete a 12-0 fourth-quarter run.

Bailey led the Rangers with eight points, Outlaw added six and Beeson tallied four points.

Mary Stewart had 35 to pace Nixyaawii, and Kaitlynn Melton had 13 points.

On Friday, Leticia Macias and Beeson each had six points, and both Outlaw and Meanus kicked in three, but the Rangers could not stop Hannah McCarty and the Echo Cougars, in a 56-20 loss.

Echo used runs of 10-5 and 16-7 in the first two quarters to lead 26-12 at the break, and went on a 30-8 run in the second half.

McCarty scored 22 points, 15 in the first half, Devyn Tarvin was good for 12 and Marti Huff tallied 11 points, as the Cougars totaled 24 field goals and 6 of 7 from the line.

Dufur (2-4 overall) hosts South Wasco County at 6 p.m. Friday for the start of Big Sky Conference play.