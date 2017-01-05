Record stretch at Warming Place

A red flag goes up outside the St. Vincent de Paul office downtown to signify that the warming shelter will be open that night because temperatures are cold enough to warrant it.

Owing to the long stretch of cold weather, the flag hasn’t been taken down for a solid month, something that has never happened in the seven-year history of the Warming Place, said Ed Elliott, chair of the shelter.

While the shelter has been open every night since it first opened for the season on Dec. 4, the amount of people — an average of eight a night — is far below the capacity crowd of 19 per night it averaged a year ago, Elliott said.

This week is expected to be the coldest yet, with overnight temps expected to be in the single digits, well below the triggering temperature — 30 degrees (including wind chill) or 35 if it’s wet out — for opening the shelter.

The shelter was officially able to open after Nov. 20, but the weather never got cold enough until Dec. 4 to warrant it, “and it’s been nonstop since then,” Elliott said.

The steady demand on the volunteer-staffed shelter has strained the volunteer pool, which draws heavily from the church community, but is open to anyone age 18 or older who wishes to volunteer.

“We’re really down in the number of volunteers this year, so some people are doing the same night every week,” Elliott said. “It’s been a little bit of a problem. They’re not complaining, but we don’t want to do that to them.”

He said there are roughly 60 volunteers. To volunteer, call Elliott at 541-386-5857. Each night the Warming Place is open, it is staffed by two volunteers, who are there from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. A janitor cleans up in the morning so they are not responsible for that, Elliott said.

Mike Kilkenny is president of the St. Vincent de Paul board and volunteers at the shelter regularly.

“So far this year we’ve not been overwhelmed every night,” he said. He has worked when it was at full capacity of 19, and it can be “taxing,” he said. “It doesn’t take much with some of these people to get them sideways, you just have to be aware.”

Most of the people who use the shelter are just there to escape the cold. Some immediately go to sleep when they get there, even if the lights are still on, he said.

“They don’t want to fight, they don’t want to give anybody any crap, they just want to have a safe place to sleep and try to relax as much as they can,” he said.

“When I worked it last time the ones who are taking advantage of it are very appreciative,” he said.

The warming shelter tries to accommodate the needs of its overnight guests. One man has PTSD and can’t be in confined spaces, Elliott said, so on the handful of nights when he has come in, they try to put him off in a corner away from other people. One of the volunteers is supposed to stay awake the entire night. Sometimes they split the duty, Kilkenny said. Other shifts have four volunteers all told, with two pairs of volunteers switching out halfway through the shift.

While the shelter isn’t drawing the crowds it did last year, the free breakfast offered daily by Bread and Blessings, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., regularly has 30 to 40 people, said St. Vincent building manager, Cindy, who asked that her last name not be used

But even with temperatures never getting above the 20s during the day, the day room at St. Vincent de Paul usually only has a handful of people there, Cindy said.

“It’s nice for them to be able to get a hot cup of coffee and warm up for a little bit, but they don’t hang out all day, just a few people do,” she said.

In her 16 years at St. Vincent, she’s seen more and more people who are abusing drugs or facing mental health issues.

She also knows there’s been an increase in the homeless population: “I’ve added another drawer to my file cabinet in the last five years.”

There’s also been an increase in the amount of people who are permanently banned from St. Vincent’s. The number now stands at 26.

“Every year it seems like I have to trespass more and more people,” Cindy said.

The clientele is a mix. “We’ve got wonderful characters that hang out here and then we’ve got ones that I have to watch like a hawk.”

She said she only has to call police maybe once a month for problems, but said it jumps to maybe once a week in the summertime, when more transients are passing through.