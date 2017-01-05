Storm warning issued for weekend

The National Weather service has issued a winter storm advisory for the coming weekend, with “significant snow and or ice accumulations” over much of central Oregon, including the eastern Columbia River Gorge, including The Dalles.

Snow will develop over central Oregon Saturday morning and spread into northern Oregon and southern Washington by late afternoon. This first wave of snow will bring one to four inches of accumulation by Saturday evening. Following a brief lull in the weather Saturday evening another round of heavier precipitation will move through during the night and into Sunday.

Sunday morning will bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain by Sunday afternoon. Precipitation should taper off by Sunday night for most locations.

This weather system has the potential to bring “significant snow and or ice accumulations” to much of the area. This will likely have a “large and adverse impact on weekend travel” for eastern Oregon and Washington.