CGBA has invites planned

A little more than two weeks is all that stands between the first of two basketball tournaments organized by Greg Cummings and the Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy.

Cummings is excited to have a full gym of spectators on hand, watching the future of basketball on full display.

“The more time these kids spend on the court, the better they will be,” Cummings said. “You can only learn so much in practice, so to be given an opportunity to put that practice time out there in game situations, the players will better know how to handle the pressure, how to execute and when to make the right passes to the right person at the right time. It is crucial for their development.”

The first youth event, called the Gorge Hoops Invitational, takes place over two days on Jan. 14 and 15 at The Dalles Middle School.

Boys teams spanning third-through-eighth grades are welcomed to attend, and there is a four-game guarantee.

The first-place winner receives trophies and the second-place team earning medals.

Brackets and all tournaments rules and regulations will be emailed out to respective coaches on the Wednesday before each opening game.

All games are officiated by OSAA sanctioned referees.

On Feb. 18 and 19th at TDMS, CGBA hosts The Dalles Winter Classic for teams in the third-through-eighth grades.

Cost to enter one tournament is set at $195, but teams that enter both can do so for $350, a saving of $40.

For more information, like the CGBA facebook page, email Cummings at gcummings11@gmail.com or call 541-980-5978.