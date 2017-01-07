Fire badly damages home Friday afternoon

A home in the 400 block of W. 11th St. was badly damage by heat and smoke early Friday afternoon.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two cats were in the house and one perished, said Jay Wood, division chief with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. The other cat escaped the home unharmed.

The main floor was heavily damaged by heat and smoke, and the basement was slightly damaged by water, Wood added.

The home was rented by a couple with a young child who had no renters insurance.

“There will be some salvage, but they will have lost most everything,” Wood said.

The family was temporarily relocated to The Dalles Inn.

The water damage was to items in the basement, which belonged to the homeowner.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.