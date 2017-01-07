0

Fire badly damages home Friday afternoon

Bruce Neelands, a firefighter with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, stands covered in soot and wet from fighting the fire as his air tank is replaced during a home fire Friday at 411 11th St. in The Dalles.

Bruce Neelands, a firefighter with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, stands covered in soot and wet from fighting the fire as his air tank is replaced during a home fire Friday at 411 11th St. in The Dalles. Photo by Mark Gibson.

By Mark Gibson

As of Saturday, January 7, 2017

A home in the 400 block of W. 11th St. was badly damage by heat and smoke early Friday afternoon.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two cats were in the house and one perished, said Jay Wood, division chief with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. The other cat escaped the home unharmed.

The main floor was heavily damaged by heat and smoke, and the basement was slightly damaged by water, Wood added.

The home was rented by a couple with a young child who had no renters insurance.

“There will be some salvage, but they will have lost most everything,”  Wood said.

The family was temporarily relocated to The Dalles Inn.

The water damage was to items in the basement, which belonged to the homeowner.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)