For the Record for Jan. 6, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2017

Hospital Admissions

None listed

Hospital Dismissals

January 5 — Karla Profitt, The Dalles; George Mahoney, The Dalles; Carla Thurston, Grass Valley.

Fire

MCF&R

January 5, 12:45 a.m. – Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 200 block of East 13th Street on a report of a smoke alarm activation. No smoke 0r flames were visible upon arrival. The home was checked and no problem was found. The cause of the alarm was due to a malfunction.

January 5, 1:50 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive on a report of a fire alarm activation. No smoke or flames were visible upon arrival.No problem was found through the care facility and the alarm was reset.

January 5, 8:45 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of Dry Hollow Road on a report of a transformer fire. No fire or other problems were found in the area. Crew waited for the utility company to check the area.

Personnel also responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road Thursday morning after staff reported that a student admitted to stealing school property.

Contact was made with the juvenile and he was cited and released for second-degree theft. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street Thursday afternoon after state police reported the business was in possession of a stolen firearm that was attempting to be traded in.

A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A restraining order violation report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 900 block of Pomona Street after a caller reported her ex-husband followed her and was yelling at her.

Jerry Martin Smith, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 300 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

An agency assist report was taken Thursday evening from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after assisting a probation officer with an arrest of a client.

Dustin Cody Hardin, 26, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning in the 2500 block of East 10th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Wasco County

An identity theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from Dufur.

Parole & Probation

Steven Joseph Sprague, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of probation violation.

Kenneth Manuel Barajas, 36, Parkdale, was arrested Thursday evening in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, January 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-1-2-7; 4 p.m. 6-1-3-7; 7 p.m. 8-6-7-9; 10 p.m. 6-8-3-7

Lucky Lines – 3-8-9-15-18-23-28-29

Washington

Thursday, January 5

Match 4 – 11-15-17-21

Daily Game – 4-4-8