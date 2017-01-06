Recreation pot available in TD

Columbia River Herbals was the first medical marijuana retailer in the city of The Dalles, and business owner Norm Brock has now been given a green light to expand into a new realm.

“We’ve received approval for a marijuana retailer’s license from the state for our downtown location,” said Brock, adding that his shop began selling recreational pot effective Jan. 1.

Brock said being able to sell recreational marijuana makes a big difference to the success of his business, so getting the state license was critical.

“It’s a big relief at this point,” Brock said. “Had we not gotten it and could only sell medicinal products, there are not enough medicinal patients we see coming in here. We would have been down to two or three employees.”

Brock said he projects that a majority of his sales — as much as 70 or 80 percent — will be to recreational, non-medical customers, although he pointed out that many of those customers are seeking medical benefits.

“A lot of people who come in here without a medical card are looking at medicinal qualities,” Brock explained.

According to Brock, those buying recreational marijuana at his store at 609 E. Second Street will need to pay a 17 percent tax to the state of Oregon, while another 3 percent tax will go to the city.

There is no tax on medicinal marijuana, and Brock said he will continue to have sales of medicinal as well as recreational pot.

The Dalles City Councilor Russ Brown said the council has not made a final decision as to how the revenue from taxing marijuana will be used by the city.

“The tax money issue has not been officially dealt with at council, but the general consensus of the members is to divide it somehow between the police department and education programs of some kind,” Brown explained.

“Our city attorney is working with the state regarding collection of the local tax,” added Julie Krueger, city manager of The Dalles. “When we have budget committee meetings, the committee could make recommendations as to the use of the tax revenue, but the city council would have the final decision upon adoption of the budget.”

In Oregon, the commercial growing and selling of recreational marijuana is governed by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC), which also has the authority to license and regulate commercial recreational marijuana operations.

Brock is working to open a second location at the old Arby’s restaurant building at 2630 W. Sixth Street, in the west end of The Dalles. He said that store should be ready to open in less than two months.

“In an ideal world, we’d like to open around March 1,” he said.

However, another marijuana retailer — High Mountain Recreational, at 2722 W. Second Street — is planning to open a shop in the same vicinity of Brock’s planned west end location, and by city ordinance, there cannot be two marijuana retailers within 1,000 feet of each other.

City officials are considering whether to allow both businesses based on a technicality: although the businesses are within 1,000 feet “as the crow flies,” they are more than 1,000 feet apart if the distance is based on the distance required to get from one location to the other, as Interstate 84 separates the two locations.

“It’s less than 1,000 feet in a straight line, but to get to it, it’s about a mile,” Brock said.

Krueger said the question of how to handle the 1,000-foot buffer issue is still under review by city officials.

“I don’t believe any language has been developed yet regarding the distance question, but when it is, it will then go the planning commission for consideration and then their recommendation would come to city council,” Krueger said.

“We have asked the planning department to come up with wording that might allow the two locations in question to both exist,” explained Mayor Steve Lawrence. “There are councilors who are concerned (about that approach). So far, no word.”

“A request from Mayor Steve Lawrence to modify rules to allow for placement based on measured road distance rather than radius was introduced at the December city council meeting,” said council member Timothy McGlothlin. “A meeting between city staff and planning commission was requested and has not yet been convened due to the winter holiday.”

Brock noted that he had previously been given approval by the city to proceed with his new location.

“All I’m going by is, we were given an approval by the city for medicinal and recreational. I’m hoping everything works out without any issues,” Brock said. “We bought that building and are moving forward based on having approvals.”

Brock added that the community of The Dalles will benefit from having one less empty storefront on West Sixth Street, and the city also stands to gain additional revenue.

“It’s in the city’s best interest, with the tax revenues, to move forward,” he said.