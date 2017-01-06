State budget takes center stage

In October, Rep. John Huffman, R-The Dalles, expressed concern that state officials would divert general fund dollars from veterans’ programs if Measure 96 was approved by voters on Nov. 8.

He said that concern became reality when Gov. Kate Brown proposed a $10 million cut in regular funding for veteran services in her 2017-19 budget plan.

“I was afraid this would happen,” said Huffman.

She factored the cut on having 1.5 percent of lottery dollars dedicated to veterans each year, as mandated by passage of M96. Lottery funds are expected to add about $18 million per biennium to the budget of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, which stands at $418 million for the 2016-17 biennium.

Huffman said the ballot issue was approved by an 83.76 percent margin statewide, and roughly the same margin in Wasco County, because Oregonians wanted to take care of their veterans.

He became a sponsor of the bill that referred M96 to the ballot out of the belief that the needs of some of the 331,632 veterans in Oregon outweighed budgeted funds.

ODVA estimates that at least 5,000 homeless vets in the state search nightly for a safe place to sleep.

In addition, there is an increase in the number of incarcerated veterans every year, which Huffman said is another indicator that more services are needed.

On another front, about 20 percent of nearly 3,500 Oregon National Guard members who returned home from a 2010-11 Iraq deployment are still unemployed.

“We are going to try and stop this cut to the veterans’ service budget through the legislative process,” said Huffman, a disabled Army veteran.



Passage of Measure 96 was intended, he said, to fill gaps in funding gaps for education, health care and filing assistance to help veterans receive the benefits and compensation they were owed.

Brown proposed a cut to the veterans’ share of the general fund as one way to overcome a $1.7 billion shortfall to maintain current services and fund education ballot measures approved by voters.

Huffman said the state expects $19.45 billion in new general fund revenue next biennium, an 8.3 percent increase from 2016-17. That’s largely due to higher personal income tax receipts, about 12.6 percent more than the current $15.54 billion.

And the state is sitting on its highest level of reserves ever, a combined $1 billion from two accounts.

The “shortfall” comes into play, said Huffman, when there will still not be enough money to cover “wants, commitments and mandates beyond our control.”

“Are there things we could and should cut back on? That’s where the big tug-of-war is going to come next month,” he said.

He said rising revenues have been outpaced by increased state spending on personnel costs, such as wages and health care, and retirement plans.

The state is also looking at a reduction in federal money for the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s version of Medicaid, which was expanded to many more low-income Oregonians under “Obamacare.”

The biggest problem the Legislature must address, said Huffman, is the $22 billion deficit in Oregon's public pension system that is threatening budgets around the state.

Because a legally-binding contract with employees long ago promised a certain retirement benefit, regardless of funding availability, most prior reform measures have been tossed out by the court, said Huffman.

He said retirement costs could swallow 30 to 35 percent of government payroll in a few short years without some type of reform, so any changes that can be made should be.

“I think we’re responsible to do what we can,” he said.

On the table when the Legislature convenes Feb. 1 is Brown’s $74.2 billion total-funds budget that includes $900 million in tax increases and $110 million in public employee raises.

The governor wants to raise cigarette taxes by 85 cents per pack and hike levies on other tobacco products, including cigars, to generate $35 million. She seeks to double the liquor tax from 50 cents to $1 per bottle and increase alcohol licensing fees by 100 percent, raising an estimated $39 million.

Brown’s budget would increase a tax on hospitals and reinstate a tax on some health insurers to generate about $535 million for Medicaid programs.

Huffman said the Legislature will also be looking at some type of a transportation funding package that includes a gas tax and vehicle fee increases, something not addressed by Brown’s budget.

“The budget will certainly take center stage during the upcoming session,” he said.

“As a long-time member of the Ways and Means budget writing committee, I will be in the middle of making some very tough decisions as we wrangle over program prioritization for funding, program cuts and revenue increasing proposals.”

He expects differing ideologies between Republicans and Democrats to create a “challenging discussion” about what government should fund with taxpayer dollars. He said Democrats have a strong enough majority to pass any bill they decide to pursue, but GOP leaders are hopeful their concerns will be heard and addressed.

“I believe Oregon should model our tax politics after other states that are more competitive in attracting industry, which brings in new revenue, but also allows citizens to keep more money in their pockets to spend on the needs of their families,” said Huffman. “I truly believe we could adopt a tax model that would create a more prosperous Oregon.”

He said economists Stephen Moore and Art Laffer have noted that states with the highest rating for livability and affordability – Utah, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Idaho, North Dakota and North Carolina – have opted for a sales tax with a low or no personal income tax. In addition, these states have less of a property tax burden, no death/estate tax and are right-to -work states, meaning that workers can choose whether or not to unionize and pay dues.

Huffman said Measure 97, which was defeated Nov. 8, was not the right fit for Oregon because it would have harmed businesses and lower-income families.

Proponents sought to levy a 2.5 percent tax on gross sales of more than $25 million for some corporations, including agricultural co-operatives.

He is worried that a “Son of 97” proposal will be approved by Democrats as an easy fix for budget problems despite the defeat of the measure by voters.

“I do think a ‘consumption tax’ done right could work because it addresses the ‘fair share’ argument since everyone pays for what they buy,” said Huffman. “If you want to get the rich to pay more taxes, this is the way to do it.”