TD shows some promise at Surf and Slam

The Dalles girls’ basketball team was given an opportunity to travel to California for a weeklong tournament at the Surf and Slam Invitational in San Diego.

Although the results did not go as planned, head coach Dan Telles feels that playing against two tough schools from Washington and one from Texas will pay dividends once league play starts later this month.

“The kids played well. We didn’t get any wins, but playing in these kinds of games should prepare for us for later in the season,” Telles said. “It should prepare us for conference and playing on the road. I think this team has the potential to do well.”

The Dalles played its best game of the tournament on Dec. 27 against Sumner, Wash., in a contest where 32 minutes was not enough to settle matters.

Down by a 51-49 margin with time running out, Sumner missed on a front-end free throw and TD grabbed the rebound and called a timeout to set up a play with four seconds left on the clock.

The Hawks moved the ball up court and had their initial shot fall short, but senior forward Brooke McCall corralled the offensive rebound and put up a last-second shot that rimmed home at the buzzer to tie the score at 51-all, sending the game into overtime.

In the extra session, Sumner made two field goals, one 3-pointer, and converted 4 of 6 free throws, as part of a 9-3 run to secure a 60-54 triumph.

“When you run a press in the last quarter, everybody just got spent due to that comeback,” coach Telles said. “We did not have enough energy in overtime.”

TD jumped ahead in the first quarter with five points each by McCall and Iliana Telles, Jodi Thomasian tacked on two baskets and Kailin Hoylman hit a short shot to make it a 16-10 score.

Over the second and third quarters, Sumner outscored The Dalles 18-11 and 13-10, erasing a 37-32 deficit midway through the third quarter with a 9-0 spurt to lead 41-37.

McCall led the Hawks with seven fourth-quarter points, Telles drained a 3-pointer, and both Hoylman and Ivorie Taylor had two points apiece to help TD forge a 14-10 run, capped by McCall’s buzzer-beater.

“It was pretty much evenly-matched. They had a couple of good girls and a couple of good shooters,” coach Telles said. “We played well, but we just had some letdowns here and there.”

McCall had 20 points on 7 of 17 shooting, adding seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and four assists to her stat line.

Iliana Telles added 17 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Hoylman went for eight points, four steals and five assists.

The following day against Rogers, Wash., out of Puyallup, the Riverhawks were outscored 50-33 in the first three quarters in a 63-46 loss.

TD could only hit on 15 of 51 from the field, 9 of 33 on two-point attempts, while Rogers was 26 for 53, 6 of 15 from 3-point territory.

Iliana Telles scored a team-leading 12 points and she added four rebounds and three assists.

Hoylman notched 10 points, three rebounds and six assists, and both Thomasian and McCall combined for 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Karen Jesch totaled six points, three rebounds and three blocks, and Lindsay Robinson, Molly Taylor and Ivorie Taylor had two points each.

On Friday, Dec. 30, the Riverhawks played their final tournament game against Vandegrift, TX and lost by a 70-21 margin.

The Dalles (3-5 overall) is now ranked 16th in the state after tournament play, and focuses its attention on a pair of non-league matchups next week.

Bend comes to town for a re-scheduled game at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, and then the Hawks travel to Redmond at 7 p.m. that following Friday.

Coach Telles was happy to take his team to California for a rare out-of-state trip to see where they stood.

This was the first trip outside of Oregon for the girls’ program in nearly two decades.

“I think it was great for us to get this opportunity,” coach Telles said. “A lot of these girls don’t get this chance, so for them to experience this was a nice thing. These road trips are good because it gives us a chance to come together better as a team during a long season. I think it really showed us what we are good at and what we will need to work on moving forward.”