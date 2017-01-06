Youth fundraiser a success

The just-concluded first fundraising drive by the group hoping to build the Gorge Youth Center was “an almost unheard of” success, said group founder Joe Martin.

The goal was to raise, by Dec. 31, $30,000, spurred by a donor’s pledge to match it dollar for dollar.

In the final days of December, the updates came quickly. On Dec. 30, the match was achieved, then, another $10,000 matching offer was presented, and the funds were quickly raised to match that.

Then another $20,000 came in the door, Martin said.

That, plus a $111,000 donation in November and a $16,000 annual gift from an endowment, means the youth center project raised $230,000 in the last two months from 160 people, Martin said.

“That’s amazing,” he said. “That’s a huge amount when you talk to people who do nonprofit work in small towns. That’s pretty much unheard of for that fast.”

He said donations have come from people who don’t even live in The Dalles: The donation of $111,000 in stock options in November came from a man who did not live here, but his mother grew up here and he wanted to honor her hometown.

The $20,000 check came from a woman in her 70s who hasn’t lived in The Dalles since high school, Martin said.

Amie Baldy chairs the youth center steering committee, and said she was “shocked and amazed at the amount of support in such a short period of time.”

Heidi Venture is on the marketing committee for the youth center, and said, “We all know we need a place for youth, and this response shows just how committed and willing to help people are. This was a terrifically generous response from a big-hearted community. Let me tell you, the volunteers who are working to make the Gorge Youth Center project happen are feeling encouraged.”

Martin founded ACTS (Acclaiming Christ through Sports) nearly 30 years ago, and ever since he’s worked particularly with low income kids through a weekly sports program and a weekly after-school program.

When he’s speaking to potential donors, he tears up when he talks about the kids he mentored who didn’t make it, who overdosed or committed suicide.

With a youth center, “We can change so many more lives than we can do as a community now,” he said.

For about 16 years now he’s had a dream of building a local youth center to give those kids who would otherwise go home to an empty house after school something beneficial, active and healthy to do.

The donation of a $381,000, 2.5-acre parcel just east of Columbia Cinemas finally kicked the project into the realm of possibility. A steering committee formed a year ago to help guide the project.

While the building would be owned and operated by the youth ministry he founded, Martin has long stressed it will be a community youth center, and not a faith-based center. Martin envisions a facility which would be built in three phases.

First would be a commons building with a café, a fitness area including an indoor track, and activity rooms for robotics, art, music and drama, and a multipurpose room.

That project would cost $8.5 million and that is the focus of the current fundraising efforts.

Next would be a field house with two indoor fields that could be used for soccer, lacrosse and football as well as batting cages and laser tag. The estimated cost is $3 million to $4 million. The final part, also estimated to cost $3 million to $4 million, would be a gymnasium with two courts for basketball, volleyball, floor hockey, dodgeball, etc.

Though it is called a youth center, Martin envisions people of all ages using it. “We really see seniors being there a lot,” he said. “We look at the track and say, ‘What a great place for seniors.’ When it’s cold like this? Forget it,” he said of walking outside.

We’re going to try to cater really to everyone, but we’re also saying, how do we really help low income families as well, because that really plays to obesity issues we’re seeing with kids in Wasco County. We’re hoping to get parents on track and give them opportunity, because most can’t afford a gym membership.”

A number of other groups have already said they would like to use space at the youth center, including local 4-H programs, the parks and rec district, and Sonrise Academy.

“It’s a real positive for all these organizations to come under one roof because we’re going to have a much better place to meet. Also that synergy of playing off each other is huge,” he said.

Martin said the next fundraising step will be reaching out to more people, and asking donors to consider monthly, ongoing contributions.

The outreach is by multiple means, including an insert in the Chronicle that drew 15 to 20 responses, he said, plus emailing people and posting on social media.The committee needs to raise another $100,000 or so before it can start to seek bigger grants. It will begin seeking smaller grants soon, he said. Smaller grants can lead to bigger grants, and it all takes time. “That’s why we’ve laid out this three-year fundraising capital campaign,” he said.

Asking for ongoing monthly contributions shows foundations that there is a local commitment and investment in the project, Martin said. A few people are signed up to give $5 a month, he said, and that kind of backing matters to foundations.

A rule of thumb is that entities seeking grant funds need to raise $500,000 locally before foundations will consider a donation, Martin said.

He noted that the $8.5 million funding goal does not include the land valued at $381,000, and a $160,000 endowment – which pays $16,000 a year for 10 years.

He said there are some grants the group cannot seek because it is a faith-based organization, “but it also opens up other doors through other foundations.” The youth center can receive federal grants, he said, but they cannot pay for any religious portions of a program.

Of donors to the youth center, he said “some care about faith and others don’t at all. That’s not their reason why they’re giving, they’re giving because they see a community center is going to happen that’s going to help.”