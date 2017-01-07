Defense turns up the pressure in victory

DUFUR – After allowing 53 points in a season-opening win, the Rangers have allowed 42.8 points a game during their six-game winning streak, with pressure and transition baskets leading the charge.

Connor Uhalde, Bailey Keever and Ethan Wetherbee combined for 50 points, and the No. 11-ranked Rangers rushed out to a 25-1 first-quarter run and never looked back in a 70-34 win over South Wasco County Friday in Big Sky Conference hoops play in Dufur.

“The main area of success for this team is our defense,” Wetherbee said. “If we don’t play defense, we are not going to win most nights. That’s just how it is. Defense wins championships. Everybody has heard it and everybody has said it in the past, and it is holding true for us at this point in the season.”

South Wasco County managed a free throw by Dawson Herlocker in the opening quarter, and the team did not hit their first field goal until the 6:53 mark of the second quarter, a layup and a foul shot by Ty Herlocker.

The Redsides hit 14 field goals for the game, five in the second quarter and three in the third quarter, as the Dufur defense worked fits on the point guards.

Herlocker led SWC with 13 points and fellow post Haven Stephenson added nine points, but the rest of the team chipped in five baskets.

“The plan coming in was that we needed to handle their pressure,” said SWC head coach Jim Hull. “That was Part 1 of the plan. If you don’t have a Part 1, you can’t do two, three, four or five. What happened was that they came out with the pressure in their 2-2-1 press and we really didn’t have an answer for it. They got the big lead from that pressure and kind of put us back on our heels.”

Ahead by 24 points to start the second quarter, the Rangers padded their lead with a 17-12 spurt to lead 42-13 at the half.

In the third quarter, Uhalde hit consecutive baskets, Keever had a layup, and Wetherbee swished a jumper to run the Dufur lead to 50-13 with six minutes left in the period.

SWC senior Nick Ward hit a jumper to stop the run, but Uhalde drained a 3-pointer, and then Ty Herlocker scored on a rebound and a putback and Keith Kegel hit a baseline shot to draw the Redsides to within a 53-19 deficit.

Dufur capped the quarter with seven straight points on a 3-pointer by Bales, a layup by Uhalde and a basket by Lucas to extend the lead to 60-19 entering the fourth quarter of play.

Wetherbee was happy to finally get a win over South Wasco County to start league action.

Last year, the Redsides won all three games played against Dufur by an average of 23 points, including a 70-44 district win last February.

“It was really important to come out here and start strong against them, especially after last year where we didn’t do so well,” Wetherbee said. “We were pretty much just a team of juniors and we didn’t have a lot of experience because it was our first time playing together as one unit. After this win, it feels pretty good because we got our foot on the ground and we took a good first step toward playing in districts.”

Uhalde scored 17 of his 24 points in the opening half, and both Wetherbee and Keever wound up with 13 points apiece.

Lucas added six points, Bales was good for five, and the quartet of Tanner Masterson, Tabor McLaughlin, Abraham Kilby and Josh Brown chipped in a field goal each.

Just seven games into his first year as coach of the Rangers, Ron Townsend is still trying to get the right pieces on the court to work well together.

Having Uhalde and Keever at the two guard spots is a good place to start, but he added that this streak has been a collaborative effort.

“They are starting to understand what we want to do on the court, both defensively and offensively, and how we want to run the break and how we want to do certain things,” Townsend said. “That is all a new process for them, but I think with each game, we are picking more things up. It is good to see the growth and the fact that they are picking up on different parts of the game.”

With the loss, SWC moves their record to 3-5, but this was the first loss by more than 13 points, so coach Jim Hull is focused on encouraging his group.

“Pretty much, as soon as we walk out of here, we need to turn our attention to our next opponent,” Hull said. “We can learn from this and ultimately get better, but we need to focus on the next game and not worry so much that we lost that first game. They (Dufur) are a very good team. There is no shame in losing to a very good team. However, we would like to get better and that’s what we will continue to strive for.”

SWC hosts Condon-Wheeler at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, while Dufur hosts Sherman at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.