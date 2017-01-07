Lady Redsides bounce back in dominant fashion

DUFUR – With a lack of size down on the blocks, South Wasco County coach Lynn Cowdrey knew that extra effort, guile and skill were necessary components his post players needed to bring for ultimate success.

The Lady Redsides erased a one-point halftime deficit with a 17-9 second-half run to defeat the Dufur Rangers by a 35-28 margin Friday in a Big Sky Conference girls’ basketball game played in Dufur.

“It was huge to get inside and get those second-chance opportunities,” Cowdrey said. “Lindsey (Hull) just played terrific tonight. She is so tough, so strong and so competitive. Jada (Myers) had some moments in there and Madisen Davis did as well. Allie (Noland) is quick and she has this natural nose for the ball. I thought their play down low was huge for us.”

Dufur had much of the edge in the first quarter, with a 7-2 lead, but SWC came back for seven straight points, on a 3-pointer by Kiana Moody, a layup by Allie Noland and a jumper by Lindsey Hull, to make it a 9-7 advantage.

Ahead 13-11 in the second quarter, Davis hit two baskets and Abby Birman tacked on a free throw to give the Redsides an 18-11 cushion with 2:59 left, but the Rangers battled back.

Alexus Outlaw and Beeson hit 3-pointers, and then Outlaw capped the run with a steal and a layup to move Dufur in front, 19-18, at the half.

The Redsides led 25-24 with one quarter left to play, and at the 6:12 mark of the final period, Kayla Bailey drove down the lane for a layup for a 26-25 Dufur lead.

Moody and Birman scored and Beeson added a jumper to get the Rangers to within a 29-28 deficit with 3:06 on the clock.

Dufur missed its final three shots and committed a turnover down the stretch, while Birman, Hull and Jenna Wraught each had two points for the final margin.

“This team played hard and gave it everything they had in this game,” said Dufur coach Jack Henderson. “I am still proud of these girls. They put themselves in position to win the game, we just need to do a better job of executing.”

Davis and Moody totaled eight points each, Birman was good for seven and both Hull and Noland tallied four points for the Redsides, who had 14 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 5 for 10 from the line.

Beeson scored 15 points, seven in the second half; Bailey had eight points; and Outlaw scored five points, but was scoreless in the second half.

Coming off two losses to Nixyaawii and Echo last week, Birman liked the fight her team showed against Dufur.

“I think it was really important for us to come out and play well tonight after what happened in Echo,” Birman said. “We wanted to give our best and play well as a team to win this one.”

With a good start to league, Myers has visions of her team vaulting into the top of the Big Sky standings.

“This win definitely gives us a lot of motivation to want to push ourselves more to do better in our next games,” Myers said. “We need to just focus overall and keep practicing and getting down on defense and working the ball around on offense. I think if we keep working at it, we can be one of the top competitors.”

SWC (4-4 overall, 1-0 league) hosts Condon at 6 p.m. next Friday.

Dufur (2-5, 0-1) hosts Sherman at 6 p.m. Tuesday.