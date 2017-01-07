No. 5 Huskies lock down on Horizon Christian

There was no Hawaii hangover for the Sherman boys’ basketball team.

Coming off a string of three losses in four games while at a tournament in Honolulu, Sherman established momentum in the first quarter of play with a 17-7 run, using defensive intensity and a fundamentally sound style in a 71-45 rout of Horizon Christian Friday in Moro.

Isaiah Coles scored 23 points, Treve Martin tacked on 14 and the No. 5 Huskies started off league play with a bang, outscoring Horizon in every quarter of play.

Staked to that 10-point lead through one period, the Husky roll continued in the second and third quarters, as the team posted runs of 15-10 and 22-12 to increase the lead to 52-29 entering the fourth period.

Both teams combined for 33 points in the finale, with the Huskies working a 17-16 output.

Overall, Sherman sank 26 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 10 of 14 from the free throw line.

Kyle Fields totaled 11 points, Max Martin added eight, Maverick Winslow hit for seven points and Luke Martin had six points for the Huskies.

“Offensively, I felt we played unselfish basketball and passed the ball well,” Blevins said. “Horizon works hard in their zone defense, so we really tried to reverse the ball and find gaps. We need to continue to play with this kind of effort and discipline each night.”

For Horizon Christian (7-4 overall), Ian Walker and Sam Schneider scored 14 points each, and Quinn Roetcisoender had nine points, as the team reeled off 18 field goals, one 3-pointer, and converted 8 of 13 free throws.

Sherman (5-4) heads to Dufur for a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, and then travels to Mitchell for a league tilt at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.