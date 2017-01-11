Crosstalk: UN vote on Israel — good or bad?

The Israel settlements in the occupied territories have their origins in the Six-Day War between Israel and Egypt, Jordan and Syria June 5-10, 1967.

In that war, about a million Palestinians were captured.

Over the following years, Jordan and Egypt dropped their claims to the West Bank, Gaza and the Sinai Peninsula and Israel annexed East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

In a March 1979 peace treaty, Israel agreed to return the Sinai to Egypt, and in 2005 pulled out of Gaza.

In 1968, Jews from around the world began migrating to Israel. Israeli officials begin drafting an official settlement map. Settler outposts were envisioned in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Hebron, the Golan Heights, Sinai and Gaza.

In December of 2016, the United Nations Security Council voted on a resolution to end Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories. Fourteen of 15 council members agreed — only the U.S. abstained.

That abstention has been criticized, but aligns with U.S. policy dating back to the original war:

• “By setting up civilian or quasi-civilian outposts in the occupied areas, the government of Israel adds serious complications to the eventual task of drawing up a peace settlement (and is) contrary to Article 49 of the Geneva Convention, which states 'The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies,'” wrote Louis J. Smith in a statement from the Department of State to the Embassy in Israel in 1968, speaking for the Lyndon B. Johnson administration.

• “Confiscation of land, the construction of housing on such land, the demolition or confiscation of buildings...and the application of Israeli law to occupied portions of (Jerusalem) are detrimental to our common interests,” wrote Charles Yost, U.S. Permanent Representative to the U.N. Security Council in 1969, speaking for the Nixon administration. “An occupier may not confiscate or destroy private property...and must maintain the occupied area as intact and unaltered as possible.”

• “Substantial resettlement of the Israeli civilian population in occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, is illegal under the convention and cannot be considered to have prejudged the outcome of future negotiations between the parties...” wrote William Scranton, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. under the Nixon administration, in 1967.

• “Our position on the settlements is very clear. We do not think they are legal,” said President Jimmy Carter in a 1980 interview.

• In President Ronald Reagan’s view, Israeli settlement was not illegal, but merely “ill-advised” and “unnecessarily provocative.”

• President George H.W. Bush said, in 1990, “My position is that the foreign policy of the U.S. says we do not believe there should be new settlements in the West Bank or in East Jerusalem.”

• President Bill Clinton, in a farewell address to the Middle East in 2001, said “The Israeli people also must understand that . . . the settlement enterprise and building bypass roads in the heart of what they already know will one day be part of a Palestinian state is inconsistent with the Oslo commitment.”

• President George W. Bush said, in 2002, that “consistent with the Mitchell plan, Israeli settlement activity in occupied territories must stop, and the occupation must end...consistent with U.N. Resolutions.”

• Speaking for the Obama administration, Ambassador Susan Rice said, in 2011, "We reject in the strongest terms the legitimacy of continued Israeli settlement activity. For more than four decades, Israeli settlement activity...has undermined Israel’s security and corroded hopes for peace and stability."

Israel's continued settlement construction has undermined all attempts for lasting peace.

Following the Dec. 23, 2016, U.N. Security Council vote on a resolution to end Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories,

Secretary of State John Kerry said, “Some seem to believe...the U.S. must accept any policy, regardless of our own interests, our own positions, our own words, our own principles — even after urging again and again that the policy must change.

“Friends need to tell each other the hard truths, and friendships require mutual respect,” he added.

I agree.

— Mark Gibson