Huskies can’t handle Horizon

Friday in Moro, the Huskies opened league action against Horizon Christian, and the Hawks jumped ahead 16-1 in the first quarter on their way to a 62-33 win.

Horizon padded its 15-point lead with a 15-10 second-quarter run to go out in front, 31-11 at the half.

“In the first quarter, we came out and ran multiple presses, forcing turnover-after-turnover,” said Horizon Christian head coach Brian Stevens. “In the second quarter, we called off our press and ran a trapping style defense. Again, forcing multiple turnovers. Jodee Hicks dominated the paint offensively in the first half with 10 points coming in the paint and multiple double teams leading to open jump shots for her teammates.”

Sherman inched to within a 12-point deficit at one point, but could not get any closer, as Horizon pulled away late with a 31-22 second-half rally.

Emily Hill scored 12 points, Casper and Justesen had five each, and the quartet of Henderson, Winslow, Johnson and Lepinski picked up four points each.

“Sherman never quit. They played hard from start to finish. They boxed out and hustled,” Stevens added. “Emily Hill, Kiersten Casper and Jaelyn Justesen are tough to deal with. Sherman will get better. They are well-coached and whenever you have players that work and a coach that cares, you will get better and that is Sherman.”

After a triple double against St. Stephens Academy, Horizon Christian junior Paulina Finn notched a rare quadruple double with 14 points, 15 rebounds, 11 steals, 10 assists and four block shots to lead the way.

“She was calm and controlled. She took what the defense gave her,” Stevens said of Finn. “With all of that, she earned a quadruple double. I never thought I would be able to say I was in a gym in the gorge and saw a player get a triple double, much less a quadruple double.”

Haley Becnel had 17 points and four steals, Jodee Hicks tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, and Jasmine Stevens came through for four points, seven rebounds and three assists to round out the Hawk scorers.

Horizon Christian is now off to a 7-4 start this season.

Last year, this team did not win its seventh game until Feb. 6, 2016.

Now with one win to start league, coach Stevens is looking forward to seeing his team continue its progression to contend for additional league success.

“This was a good win for us,” Stevens said. “Our girls were focused and in control the whole game. We showed great patience on offense and were wild animals on defense.”

Horizon (7-4 overall, 1-0 league) travels to Dufur for a league contest at 6 p.m. Friday.

Sherman (3-6, 1-1) is at Dufur High School for a game at 6 p.m. tonight, and heads to Mitchell-Spray at 6 p.m. Friday.