Letter to the Editor: Revisit policy

To the editor:

I have been a resident in The Dalles since 2009. I have three children who are now school aged and attend elementary school here in The Dalles. I have had many busing transportation issues as well as many other parents in our town have had as well. I have tried to address the issue to make a positive change for our local children, but I am one person with limited resources.

I know that others have gone to the school board and bus transportation with these issues and have just been told there is nothing that can be done.

Over the last two years I have heard and read on The Dalles local Facebook pages many concerned parents stating issues with school bus transportation and the mandatory walk zone. With The Dalles being a fairly small town I cannot understand why this is still an issue and believe that it needs to be addressed so that more children are allowed to ride a bus to get to school safely.

I do not think it is right to have a bus stop across the street, on the other end of the street or within a two block radius and not allow children to ride the bus due to their home being in the "walk zone.”

Safety of our children is highly "acknowledged" by our school district, but a child walking 20 blocks to school rather than taking a bus that is within a two block radius of the child's home is mandatory?

Yes budgets factor in to busing, but is utilizing a full-sized bus that only gets filled up to halfway in some areas really the smartest way to utilize that bus budget? Yes a parent can drive his or her child that 20 blocks, but some do not always have the means and for that the child should not be punished.

If a child cannot get to school due to transportation issues the parent may have, the parents get in trouble for the child missing school. How is this all OK? Children who start kindergarten are scared as is and when we add walking alone at 5 years old, that is terrifying. I cannot leave my child home alone at 5 for 20 minutes, not that I ever would, but I can have my child walk alone to school at 5 years old for 20 minutes? It is time to look into adjusting this and make change!

Francis Weller

The Dalles