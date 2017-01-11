For the Record for Jan. 10

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday, January 10, 2016

Hospital Admissions

January 10 — Nancy E. Frye-Swope, Arlington.

Accidents

The Dalles City

January 6, 3:39 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Clark streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information and a report was taken.

January 6, 5:14 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, West 7th and Myrtle streets. A report was taken.

January 7, 10:51 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets. Driver was injured after sliding into the curb in the area. A report was taken.

January 9, 11:58 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Laughlin streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

January 9, 1:19 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Hostetler streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

January 7, 12:12 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 78. Driver collided with the center divider. A report was taken.

January 9, 4:15 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 83. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to weather conditions. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

January 6, 10:46 p.m. – Crew responded to East 13th and Riverview streets on a report of a bonfire. Upon arrival police were on scene dealing with an incident. The fire was small and appeared to be the burning of a Christmas tree. Police were advised that the fire was fine but if no one was going to be in attendance it would have to be extinguished.

January 7, 5:43 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of East 18th Street on a report of a gas leak. Upon arrival, a smell of gas could be observed. Contact was made with the gas company who was fixing a leak in the area and advised they were aware of the leak and it posed no danger. Units cleared.

January 7, 1:26 p.m. – Crew responded to the 400 block of East Scenic Drive on a report of three subjects stuck in the elevator. Contact was made with maintenance staff who advised that firefighter procedures would not work with these elevators and that a technician was coming to fix the situation. Units cleared.

January 7, 3:36 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1500 block of East 12th Street on a report of a garbage fire. Upon arrival, the homeowner was putting snow in the smoldering dumpster. No problem was found.

January 7, 4:41 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of East 18th Street on a report of a fire alarm. A secured residence was located with no signs of a fire. The residence was checked from all sides and no alarm could be heard. No problem was found.

January 8, 3:43 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of East 17th Street on a report of a gas leak. Upon arrival, the gas company was already on scene fixing the leak.

January 9, 6:28 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1700 block of East 19th Street on a report of a fire alarm. Upon arrival, staff contacted the crew to advise a hot water fueled heater had sprung a leak and set off the alarm. Maintenance was on their way to fix the problem, the crew returned to quarters.

Crews also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, ten on Saturday, three on Sunday, and eight on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday morning after a victim reported her vehicle was damaged overnight.

Jennifer Michelle Gladish, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 1100 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of probation violation.

John D. Patton, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of East 13th Street and is accused of third-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and third-degree criminal mischief. Tammy Sue Smith, 55, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of probation violation.

A theft report as taken Friday afternoon from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Friday afternoon after staff from a local agency requested a male subject be detained for a directors hold. The subject was located and taken the hospital. A report was taken.

Noe Zaragoza Martinez, 35, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 1200 block of East 13th Street and is accused of interference with a police officer, resisting arrest, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

A stolen vehicle was located Saturday morning in the alley behind East 4th and Washington streets. The notifying agency was advised and a report was taken.

A stray dog was located in the 100 block of West 9th Street Saturday evening. The dog was lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 600 block of East 9th Street Sunday morning after a victim reported her vehicle was prowled overnight.

A second-degree theft repot was taken Sunday afternoon from the 200 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported some property was stolen from his room.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 500 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his vehicle.

Police responded to the 200 block of West 3rd Street Sunday evening after an outside agency reported that a stolen vehicle out of their jurisdiction was supposedly parked in the area. The vehicle was located and towed per the owner’s request. An agency assist report was taken.

A male subject was cited and released for offensive littering Monday morning on The Dalles Bridge. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 900 block of Case Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into overnight.

Mary Ann Edwards, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 900 block of East 7th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Wasco County

A search and rescue report was taken early Saturday morning from the area of Threemile Road after two vehicles called to report they were stuck in the snow. All subjects were safely recovered.

Oregon State Police

Dominic Mark Burch, 45, Wright, Wyoming, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1700 block of East 19th Street on an out of state warrant.

Regional Jail

James Waltman Ayers, 51, Maupin, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for harassment.

Parole & Probation

Tyler James Burris, 24, Gresham, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, January 6

Mega Millions – 6-10-44-47-54; Mega: 6; Multiplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1p.m. 5-4-7-9; 4 p.m. 3-8-6-9; 7 p.m. 0-5-0-3; 10 p.m. 9-3-0-9

Lucky Lines – 1-6-11-14-20-24-27-32

Saturday, January 7

Powerball – 3-12-24-37-63; Powerball: 10; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 13-20-26-34-35-47

Win for Life – 26-43-56-70

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8-0-6-4; 4 p.m. 2-1-7-5; 7 p.m. 3-9-5-8; 10 p.m. 6-0-4-4

Lucky Lines – 3-7-10-14-18-22-27-31

Sunday, January 8

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 6-3-4-6; 4 p.m. 2-8-3-2; 7 p.m. 2-7-1-4; 10 p.m. 8-9-5-0

Lucky Lines – 2-8-12-13-17-24-28-29

Monday, January 9

Megabucks – 1-4-6-15-20-36

Win for Life – 12-34-53-60

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-7-2-0; 4 p.m. 7-6-1-1; 7 p.m. 4-0-8-4; 10 p.m. 0-5-2-4

Lucky Lines – 3-6-9-15-20-21-25-29

Washington

Friday, January 6

Match 4 – 3-10-17-21

Daily Game – 5-1-8

Saturday, January 7

Lotto – 3-4-12-15-21-40

Hit 5 – 7-8-21-26-32

Match 4 – 7-12-15-20

Daily Game – 2-9-6

Sunday, January 8

Match 4 – 4-7-10-22

Daily Game – 2-6-2

Monday, January 9

Lotto – 13-22-24-25-36-43

Hit 5 – 1-5-8-15-30

Match 4 – 12-17-18-20

Daily Game – 0-9-2