Closures and delays Jan. 11: Interstate 84 closed west of Hood River, blizzard conditions

One Community Health is closed in The Dalles and Hood River today due to the weather.

Interstate 84 is is now open (as of 1 p.m.) from Troutdale (Milepost 17) to Hood River (milepost 64). The road through the Columbia River Gorge was closed late Tuesday because of bad weather.

Traction tires are required as of 5:36 a.m. on SR 14 both directions from milepost 19, to milepost 108.5, chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 GVW, beginning at 8:03 am on January 10, 2017 until further notice.

Additional closures:

MCMC Closures Update:

The following clinics are CLOSED today:

MCMC Surgical Services (closing at noon)

Water’s Edge Mind & Body Medicine

MCMC Therapy Services (Hood River and The Dalles)

Sleep Medicine

Dermatology (closing at noon)

Cardiology (closing at noon)

The following clinics are OPEN today:

Water’s Edge Fitness Center (open until 5pm)

Columbia River Women’s Center (may close early this afternoon depending on cancellations)

MCMC Family Medicine

MCMC Internal Medicine (at Water’s Edge)

MCMC Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery

Occupational Health (may close early)

Gorge Urology (Hood River location may close early)

Our Mindfulness Meditation class for tonight (Jan 11 at 7:00-8:30pm) has also been canceled due to weather.

Riverview Community Bank: White Salmon and Goldendale, WA branches closed

Columbia Gorge Community College is closed.

School Dist. 21 The Dalles is closed.

State of Oregon offices are closed in Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Jefferson, Multnomah, Washington, Wheeler counties.

Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. is closed.

Dufur Sch. Dist. is closed.

Centerville Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. No AM High School transportation

White Salmon School District is closed.

Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. is closed.

Goldendale Sch. Dist. is closed.

Klickitat Sch. Dist. is closed.

So. Wasco Co. Sch. Dist.: Closed

Wishram Sch. Dist.: Closed Horizon Christian - Hood River: Closed

Mid-Columbia Children's Council: Goldendale Site closed, all classes are canceled; The Dalles/Wahtonka child care closed; The Dalles EHS/Head Start closed; Maupin Head Start closed.; Petersburg Head Start Closed.White Salmon Head Start and Early Head Start childcare closed; Carson Head Start closed; Belmont Drive Head Start Closed; COUNTRY CLUB Head Start and EHS Combo closed; Madras Site closed; Parkdale Head Start closed (Effective tomorrow - Wed Jan 11th)

OCDC Headstart: Odell and The Dalles Centers closed Wednesday and Thursday, January 11 and 12. Pre-service rescheduled for Friday, January 13. Staff report at 9 a.m. on Friday. Students will return on Tuesday, January 17. Multnomah County-Closed. Independence and Concordia sites closed. (Effective tomorrow - Wed Jan 11th)

Mt. Hood Community College is closed.