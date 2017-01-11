Hawk wrestlers net 18 wins at York Invite

With inclement weather looming last weekend in Portland, the 30th annual Don York Invitational shoehorned 16 teams in 32-man brackets for a 535-match marathon Saturday.

The Dalles posted 18 wins, 11 by pin, with Steven Preston, Andrew Richman, Glenn Breckterfield, Jonathon Urenda and Opath Silopath earning 15 of the victories.

“I was extremely proud of how the boys competed given the circumstances,” said TD head coach Paul Beasley. “I am overwhelmed by our kids’ effort, toughness and stamina. The hard work and weight training is paying off.”

At 152 pounds, Breckterfield amassed a 4-1 record to capture third-place honors, three of those victories by pin and one by a decision to score 21 team points.

In his first match, the junior pinned Anthony Wilson, of Franklin, at the three-minute and three-second mark of the second round.

Up next, Breckterfield pinned Lincoln’s Jake Poole in the third round to move into the quarterfinals.

There, he picked up an 8-4 decision over Gavin Rice, of Forest Grove.

Breckterfield ended up losing to Molalla’s Ryan Mount in the semifinals, but had one more match to earn third place.

That match featured Breckterfield opposite Wyatt Perkins, of Molalla, and the Riverhawk veteran came through with a second-round pinfall win.

“Glenn gave a gutty performance,” Beasley said. “He faced several seeded and ranked wrestlers and just toughed it out to take third place. Glenn is a man of few words, but his performance spoke volumes about his character.”

Another wrestler to garner top-4 status was Richman, of Dufur, who dominated his 138-pound division for a 3-1 record and a fourth-place outcome.

The Hawk sophomore lost his opening match by pin, but then bounced back for a dramatic 5-4 decision triumph over Franklin’s Silvan Yang in a consolation bout.

Richman added a first-round pin in his next match against Benson’s Pryce Pritchett to advance to the next round.

Racing against time in that match, Richman notched a sudden victory, 2-0, over Tualatin’s Jake Reser.

Urenda, the team’s lone senior, continued his solid season with a 3-2 record to capture sixth-place recognition, as the tournament directors stopped wrestling in the consolation rounds to get the tournament completed.

In the first round of action at 182 pounds, Urenda (5-4 record) scored a 9-2 decision over Molalla’s Bo Edwards.

He then won by pin in his next match against Gabe Mortensen, of Franklin, in the second round, to move into the quarterfinals.

Urenda lost by third-round pin, and moved into the consolation rounds, where he won by injury default against Jefferson’s Xavier Miller.

With a chance to lock down fifth place, Urenda ended up losing by forfeit and ended up sixth in the standings.

In the 126-pound classification, Preston enjoyed a productive tournament, going 2-2, and taking fourth place in the varsity tournament.

The freshman had a first-round bye, and tacked on a pinfall victory against Cleveland’s Saw Chan, at the 1:32 mark of the first round, to advance to the quarterfinals.

He then added an 8-0 major decision over Connor Lennehan, of Tualatin, setting himself up for a chance at a tournament title.

Unfortunately, Preston lost by first-round pin, but then had a chance at fourth place.

Against Tualatin’s Pedro Fregoso, Preston wound up losing in the opening seconds of the second round.

Silopath, another freshman, wrestling at 152 pounds, broke out with a 3-1 record, all three wins by pinfall.

In his first match, Silopath pinned Gladstone’s Chad Haugen at 31 seconds of the first round.

After a loss in the next round, Silopath rebounded for a second-round pin at the 3:34 mark against Cleveland’s Oliver Borg.

Silopath capped his tournament with a pinfall triumph over Bailey Sparks, Centennial, with 1:37 left in the second period.

“He was also denied a placing match due to time constraints, but he showed the toughness and conditioning that he has been working so hard on,” Beasley said of Silopath.

Andres Gardea had a 2-2 record in four matches, one in the second round and another in the opening round.

He lost his third consolation match by third-round pin to Cleveland’s Benjamin Kleier.

Josiah Andersen (126) lost his final two matches after an opening-round bye, Gio Avila (138) went 0-2, both losses by pin, and Mac Cope (145) had a pair of losses by pins, the last one coming in the second round against Wilsonville’s Brandon Matthews.

Levi Krueger (152) also lost two matches by pin, Victor Spitzer (160) had a major decision victory, 12-2, over Forest Grove’s Geordi Mora-Lopez.

With the total wins, The Dalles totaled 76 points for 15th place.

Tualatin won the event with 360 points, Centennial (284.5) picked up second place, Cleveland was third with 257.5 points, Forest Grove (254) placed fourth, and Molalla (182.5) ended up fifth in the standings.

Hood River Valley (165) was eighth, as the only other Columbia River Conference team.

In his first year as coach, Beasley and his athletes are working in concert with Mid-Columbia Medical Center trainers John Barresse and Matt Eby during the summer, fall and winter months to prepare for the season.

Beasley said that Barresse and Eby map out the workouts and the wrestlers spend between 35-45 minutes a day as part of their wrestling practice.



“These young athletes need to understand that weight training is a year-round activity that those seeking success must do without fail,” Beasley said. “As a wrestling program, we are committed to continuing the workouts for the entire season. We have several freshmen and sophomores who have worked out with the trainers during the summer and fall and have continued the hard work in wrestling.”

Beasley added that he is increasing the intensity in practices, while cutting practice time down to two hours, as the long-term goal is to get every wrestler ready to compete for a full six minutes at a high-paced, attacking style.

“We are emphasizing fighting up to our feet in the bottom position, winning matches by riding our opponents to exhaustion and simply developing into a tough and physical group,” Beasley said. “We believe that success is measured by improvement regardless of the outcome of the match.”

Bringing a new philosophy and train of thought with a new coaching staff, Beasley said he is proud of the effort, attention to detail and competitiveness of a team that features 10 freshmen and five sophomores, as the cornerstones of the rebuilding program.



“This freshman class is the first group to have our high school coaches involved in the middle school program from their sixth-through-eighth grade seasons,” Beasley said. “I could not be happier with their effort in all things, their competitiveness and toughness and their coach ability and sportsmanship. We are determined to continue to grow our numbers and get more football players involved in wrestling. If we can do that, we will return to a competitive The Dalles High School wrestling team.”

The Dalles had originally scheduled novice tournament in Hermiston tonight, but it has been re-scheduled for 4 p.m. (junior varsity) and 7 p.m. (varsity) Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Up next, the Riverhawks make a trip to the Forest Grove Invitational on Saturday afternoon.