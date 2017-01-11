Hydrant cleaning help needed in TD

With the continuous snow storms hitting our region, Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue is asking for the public's immediate assistance. Fire hydrants throughout the community have been impacted to a level that they are no longer visible. Individuals are asked to locate their :fire hydrants and remove the snow around them, so that in the event of a fire in your neighborhood, firefighters will be able to locate and access the hydrant for water supply. Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue asks that a three foot clearance around the hydrant be maintained, with a clear access provided from the street to the hydrant as well. If you have any question regarding how to clear the hydrant appropriately, please contact Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue at 541-296-9445.