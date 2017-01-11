Man with TD ties injured in shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An Ohio woman was one of five victims of the Florida airport shooting and her husband, who has ties to The Dalles, was critically injured in the attack.

Steve Reineccius confirmed Saturday over Facebook that his grandmother Shirley Timmons was killed Friday, Jan. 6, when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area at a Fort Lauderdale airport.

Reineccius says his grandmother and grandfather, Steve Timmons, who was wounded in the shooting, were both 70 years old.

WILE-FM reports that the couple had flown to Fort Lauderdale on Friday to join the rest of their family for a cruise.

The radio station says Steve was shot in the head and underwent emergency surgery at a Fort Lauderdale hospital, where he's in critical condition.

The couple's 51st wedding anniversary was in three weeks.

They're from Senecaville, about 90 miles east of Columbus.

Steve was a senior official at Northwest Aluminum in The Dalles until its closure in the mid-1990s.