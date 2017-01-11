OR Main Street offers networking

Oregon Main Street is currently accepting applications from organizations interested in receiving downtown revitalization assistance.

Organizations can receive access to services and support through the Oregon Main Street "Tier System Network."



Successful applicants obtain assistance to help revitalize the economy, appearance, and image of their city’s traditional business district.

Services vary from community to community, but generally include work plan and committee development along with specialized training and networking opportunities.

Oregon Main Street is modeled on the National Main Street Center’s Main Street Approach, which emphasizes four critical areas of downtown revitalization:

• Organization, which helps everyone work toward the same goals and maximizes involvement of public and private leaders within the community

• Promotion, which helps brings people back downtown by attracting visitors, shoppers, and investors.

• Design, which helps enhance a district’s appearance and pedestrian amenities while preserving its historic features.

• Economic vitality, which helps stimulate business development and strengthen the district’s economic base.

For more information on the eligibility and designation criteria for assistance, visit online, www.oregonheritage.org.

Applications are available by email at: sheri.stuart@oregon.gov or by calling 503-986-0679.

People must return applications no later than March 3.