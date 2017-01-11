For the Record for Jan. 11

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Hospital admissions

January 10 — Delmar J. Ferguson, The Dalles. George A. Fisher, no address. Bruce J. Bettger, Dufur.

Accidents

The Dalles City

January 10, 10:51 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1600 block of East 12th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

January 10, 3:10 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3300 block of West 6th Street. One driver was cited and a report was taken.

January 10, 6:04 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of West 4th Street. Vehicle hit a powerpole. No damage to pole and the vehicle was unstuck upon arrival, the crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 200 block of East 10th Street Tuesday morning after administrative staff reported a vehicle had parked in the bus zone overnight. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 3500 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a theft from the business.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Tuesday morning after state police advised there was a weapons purchase denial from a local business. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

An identity theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 800 block of Home Court.

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 3600 block of Klindt Drive.

A runaway report was taken Tuesday evening from the 800 block of Cascade Court.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, January 10

Mega Millions – 11-20-40-41-59; Mega: 15; Multiplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-5-6-9; 4 p.m. 7-8-1-2; 7 p.m. 8-8-7-9; 10 p.m. 0-2-3-3

Lucky Lines – 4-7-9-15-17-24-27-31

Washington

Tuesday, January 10

Match 4 – 1-6-10-22

Daily Game – 3-2-7