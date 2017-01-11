For the Record for Jan. 11

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Hospital admissions
January 10 — Delmar J. Ferguson, The Dalles. George A. Fisher, no address. Bruce J. Bettger, Dufur.
Accidents
The Dalles City
January 10, 10:51 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1600 block of East 12th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
January 10, 3:10 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3300 block of West 6th Street. One driver was cited and a report was taken.
January 10, 6:04 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of West 4th Street. Vehicle hit a powerpole. No damage to pole and the vehicle was unstuck upon arrival, the crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
No information was made available by the department on this date.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 200 block of East 10th Street Tuesday morning after administrative staff reported a vehicle had parked in the bus zone overnight. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 3500 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a theft from the business.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Tuesday morning after state police advised there was a weapons purchase denial from a local business. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
An identity theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 800 block of Home Court.
A hit and run report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 3600 block of Klindt Drive.
A runaway report was taken Tuesday evening from the 800 block of Cascade Court.
Lottery
Oregon
Tuesday, January 10
Mega Millions – 11-20-40-41-59; Mega: 15; Multiplier: 5
Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-5-6-9; 4 p.m. 7-8-1-2; 7 p.m. 8-8-7-9; 10 p.m. 0-2-3-3
Lucky Lines – 4-7-9-15-17-24-27-31
Washington
Tuesday, January 10
Match 4 – 1-6-10-22
Daily Game – 3-2-7
