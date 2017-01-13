Breaking News

Closures and delays for Friday, Jan. 13 January 13, 2017

0

Closures and delays for Thursday, Jan. 12

As of Thursday, January 12, 2017

Columbia Gorge Community College: All campuses closed

North Wasco County Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 due to inclement weather.

Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles in The Dalles and Hood River are closed.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)