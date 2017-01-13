Closures and delays for Thursday, Jan. 12

Columbia Gorge Community College: All campuses closed
North Wasco County Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 due to inclement weather.
Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles in The Dalles and Hood River are closed.
Closures and delays for Friday, Jan. 13 January 13, 2017
