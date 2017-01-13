The high cost of cold

Last Friday, city police officers spotted a homeless man whose gloveless fingers were swollen and dangerously discolored from exposure, and were quickly able to get services for him.

Another homeless man, according to a post by a friend of his on Facebook, is facing the loss of all or part of a foot due to exposure.

The man has lived in his car for two years.

Dave Stone, the nurse manager of the emergency department at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, said in a statement from the hospital, “We have seen more hypothermia and frostbite this year than we have in the past. This is probably due to the prolonged cold spell and the influx of homeless that we have seen recently.”

The hospital could not, for privacy reasons, provide a count of how many cases it has seen.

The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore keeps in touch with a few homeless people and encourages them to let him know if they know of anybody in trouble in the elements.

Police can’t jail the homeless to get them out of the elements because they haven’t committed a crime, Ashmore said. The 19-bed warming shelter has been open every night since Dec. 4, a first in its seven-year existence, but it is running about half capacity.

He wants to get the word out that the shelter is available. “It’s not like they’re full and turning people away.”

The homeless warming shelter in The Dalles is located at the St. Vincent de Paul office at 315 W. Third Street.

Ashmore believed that the homeless man his officers helped could’ve easily frozen to death.

He wants his officers on the lookout for any homeless people in distress due to cold.

“I feel some responsibility that we are paying attention to that and when we see it we respond appropriately,” he said.

Tom Somerville is a volunteer at St. Vincent’s and he keeps track of how many people are using the warming shelter.

He has a list of about 30 names, but only about 10 people are using the shelter on average each night. “It’s a changing population,” he said.

Some people have been trespassed from the warming shelter.

“They’re victims of their behavior. They need the shelter but aren’t getting it,” he said.

Others have dogs, and while service dogs are allowed if well-behaved, pets are not allowed in the shelter.

“And people say, if the dog can’t stay, we can’t stay either. The dog’s making them homeless, making them cold,” Somerville said.

He said St. Vincent’s does not have a system for reaching out to check on local homeless.

Rather, “we just wait for them to show up.” And even if they don’t, well, they are a transitory population, and they might be heading elsewhere. But often if they are leaving, they will say so.

“We haven’t had any missing people that I can think of,” Somerville said. “We have transients that may travel at any time. They usually say they’re trying to get to Bend, they’re trying to get to Portland, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.”

The homeless shelter closes its doors nightly at 9 p.m., and no one is allowed in at that point unless they are brought in by police.

The shelter accepts people 18 and older. Those with minors are given a motel room, with a maximum of three days lodging, Somerville said.

Somerville said the volunteer pool for the warming shelter is stretched thin and help is needed.

“We’re always shorthanded,” he said. Volunteers must be at least 18. The typical volunteer helps out once a month by spending the night at the shelter – from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. – monitoring the shelter guests.

St. Vincent’s recently received “a lot of blankets from the community from the blanket drive and coat drive.” They also have clean socks to give to transients.

Asked what St. Vincent’s needed most from the public to help the homeless, Somerville said, “Just their time, staying at the warming place.

That’s the most valuable commodity is volunteer time.”

To volunteer for the warming shelter, call Ed Elliott at 541-386-5857.