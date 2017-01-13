Innovative weight-loss program starts in TD

Obesity is a worldwide problem with potentially serious health risks, but in The Dalles, there is a new program available to deal with it.

Holly Cox, a physical therapist with Providence Health & Services, says obesity has a huge negative impact on the national health care system, with impacts that are often even worse than those caused by smoking or problem drinking.

To help combat the problem, Cox, who has a doctorate in physical therapy, has created what is called the “Kickstart Weight Loss Program.” Her program, which is new to The Dalles area, starts Jan. 17 at the Providence offices, 751 Myrtle Street, The Dalles. Those who can’t sign up by Jan. 17, however, won’t miss the opportunity: There will be weekly enrollments for the three-month program.

“To my knowledge, there is not a program like this in the gorge until now,” said Cox, who lives in The Dalles.

There are two main differences between her program and more traditional weight loss programs, Cox said.

“It’s entirely research-based, meaning our team has spent hours combing the literature and distilling out what is actually shown to work to reduce weight and reduce disease, and it is led by medical professionals,” she explained. “I will personally be checking in with every member weekly, modifying his or her program as needed to work on reducing and moderating their physical pain/stiffness or mobility issues.”

One of Cox’s colleagues, Providence physical therapist Linda Alexander, said the program takes a wide-ranging approach to the health needs of the individual.

“Holly’s program will differ from the average (weight-loss program) in that she will be incorporating a whole person approach, which will include addressing nutritional and motivational barriers as well as ensuring safety for those even with musculoskeletal issues/concerns,” Alexander explained.

Cox said the primary goals of the program include having each member learn to exercise and adjust their lifestyle while working to overcome their physical impairments. This helps to reduce disease, improve health and vitality, and reduce the number of doctor visits and medications.

According to health officials, nearly 100 million Americans are obese or overweight. Those numbers translate to about 68 percent of the adult population of the United States being overweight, and 36 percent being obese.

Obesity is defined as “a complex disorder involving an excessive amount of body fat,” and according to experts at the highly respected Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, obesity isn't just a cosmetic concern. It increases the risk of diseases and critical health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

“Losing just 5 percent of your body fat can dramatically reduce your risk of diabetes and heart disease,” Cox explained. “This is something that is achievable for anyone, given the right tools. I developed this program with the help of my coworkers and supervisor; it is new to Providence and new to the gorge, but it’s needed.”

Other unique aspects of Cox’s Kickstart program include having a registered dietician presenting information that serves to maximize weight loss and associated health gains. Also, motivational material on “how to train our brains” to improve health is provided.

“I am very optimistic that Holly’s approach will be more effective for those seeking to lose weight and becoming healthier people,” said Hugo Chavarria, office manager for Providence at its Myrtle Street location in The Dalles. “Holly has put a lot of hours into researching and making sure she has information to be able to make a different program for each individual that joins in on the Kickstart weight loss program.”

Cox has worked as a physical therapist for more than nine years, and has been with Providence Memorial Hospital in Hood River since May 2016. Her approach includes individualized physical activity plans to help lose weight.

According to Cox, these problems include “joint pain, back pain, difficulty walking, loss of functional mobility, cardiovascular disease, and mortality.”

“I felt the weight loss options in the gorge were limited for people with pain, stiffness, mobility issues or other physical impairments that present as a barrier to being healthier and losing weight,” Cox said. “The strategy for weight loss is entirely based on research —- which is unfortunately unusual — using interventions of exercise and lifestyle changes that are proven.”

There is a one-time fee of $229 that covers the entire three months of the program, and Cox said she plans to apply for grants to make the Kickstart program more affordable.

“My goal is to make this program available to anyone in need, despite their ability to pay, but we are not there yet,” Cox said.

Cox said she is driven to help people heal, and she wants to be able to offer her program at a reduced rate or even at no charge.

“I have a passion for wellness and helping guide people from feeling good or not-so-good to feeling great,” she explained. “We all have the capacity to heal and to improve our health, but we also need to lean on each other at times to make it to our goals. The more people who can take charge of their health and be more active, the more our community will flourish.”