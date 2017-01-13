For the Record for Jan. 12

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Hospital admissions

January 11 — Deborah J. Worpell, The Dalles.

Hospital dismissals

January 11 — Gordon M. Sr., Tygh Valley. Hazel Morehead, Klickitat.

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

January 10, 12:12 a.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of East 4th Street on a report of a sprinkler alarm activation. Upon entry into the building water was flowing from a broken pipe. The sprinkler system was turned off as well as the alarm. Water damage was confined to the stage area and the basement.

January 10, 2:18 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a water flow alarm. Contact was made with maintenance who were working on a leak in the area of the alarm. The sprinkler system was shut down and the building was closed until it could be fixed.

Personnel responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Thomas Elliott West, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 600 block of West 11th Street and is accused of parole violation. Jacob Courtland West, 32, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

A found property report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2800 block of West 7th Street.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 3800 block of West 6th Street Wednesday afternoon after a victim reported some items were taken from his property.

Ryan Alexander Ross, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of improper use of 911.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 4400 block of Highway 30 Wednesday morning after being requested by an outside agency to locate a wanted subject. The subject was located at his residence and was cited for the warrant in lieu of arrest and given a new court date with Clackamas County. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Maupin after a victim reported some items were stolen from his property.

A hazard tow report was taken Wednesday evening from West 10th and Irvine streets after public works advised there was a vehicle parked in the lane of travel. The vehicle was impounded.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, January 11

Powerball – 1-3-13-16-43; Powerball: 24; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 10-13-19-30-34-44

Win for Life – 4-56-57-67

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-0-9-9; 4 p.m. 8-8-6-8; 7 p.m. 6-6-5-6; 10 p.m. 4-0-2-8

Lucky Lines – 1-8-11-14-20-22-25-32

Washington

Wednesday, January 11

Lotto – 2-29-43-45-46-49

Hit 5 – 6-18-28-33-36

Match 4 – 2-7-17-21

Daily Game – 1-3-7