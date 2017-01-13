Closures and delays for Friday, Jan. 13

North Wasco County Schools will be on a two hour delay Friday.

Columbia Gorge Community College: Classes are canceled at both campuses. Campuses are open and staff should report to work.

Centerville Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

Klickitat Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

White Salmon Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Horizon Christian - Hood River: 2 Hours Late. The bus will run.

OCDC Headstart: Multnomah County-Closed.Washington County-Closed. Odell and The Dalles staff report at 10 a.m. for pre-service. Mulino site-closed, staff report as instructed.

Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

Intel Oregon FIRST Lego League State Championships Postponed.