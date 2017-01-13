Mayor chooses working groups

The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence has made a series of appointments to fill several expired or vacant terms on a variety of local boards and committees.

The appointees include Jim Wilcox, who was chosen to serve on the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport Board, and Rich Mays, who was appointed to The Dalles Budget Committee.

Solea Kabakov, who ran for the mayor’s office in last November’s general election, was named to serve on The Dalles Budget Committee as well as on the Urban Renewal Budget Committee.

Steve Ross, general sales manager of Tonkin Subaru in The Dalles, was selected to fill a vacant position on The Dalles Planning Commission, and Lawrence also named John Fredrick to be one of the two citizen members of the Urban Renewal Agency Board.

Kabakov said she was happy to be asked to serve on the two budget committees. Kabakov explained that a chance encounter with the mayor set the stage for being selected. In December, she attended a writer’s workshop at Klindt’s Books, and found Lawrence also in attendance.

“He invited me to get involved with the Urban Renewal Board, and I was quite excited,” Kabakov said. “After the first of the year, we had an email exchange in which he invited me to sit on two budget committees, and I accepted. I am so very happy to be able to contribute in this way.”

Kabakov added that she is highly motivated to perform her new civic duties, pointing out that her run for the mayor’s office taught her a lot about the community's needs, and strengthened her resolve to give back to the city and its residents.

“I will approach these newfound responsibilities with intense interest, care and integrity,” she said. “What a wonderful gesture by Mayor Lawrence to include me; I am humbled.”

“I’m very impressed with her,” Lawrence said. “She’s another voice we need to hear.”

Ross, who has previously served on planning boards in the Portland metropolitan area, said he has long been interested in serving in that capacity.

“I have a keen interest in assuring the community progresses without losing its sense of community,” said Ross. “Being a part of a team that walks with a community through growth in an efficient manner, improving infrastructure and gaining momentum for its residents is an exciting prospect.”

Ross said he sought out the position when he heard there was an opening, and was gratified to be named.

“I am humbly very happy to have been selected, and I am excited to see what the future brings,” Ross said.

“Steve Ross is a real find, having served on planning commissions in Lake Oswego and West Linn,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence added that he is very pleased with all of the people he has chosen to serve on the various boards and committees.

“They’re all qualified people,” Lawrence said. “My primary requirement is, are they self-starters and are they interested in the subject.”

While the mayor makes the appointments, The Dalles City Council has the final say as to whether to approve the mayor’s selections, and the council is scheduled to decide on the appointments at the next council meeting, set for Jan. 16.

However, Lawrence said that has never posed a problem, as none of his appointments over the four years he has been in office so far have been objected to by members of the city council.

“I look for experience and someone who takes the time to read the materials and be prepared,” he said.

Even with this series of appointments, Lawrence said he still has a number of positions yet to fill.

“I’m supposed to find seven more people for the Urban Renewal Budget Committee,” Lawrence said.

Anyone interested in serving on a city board or committee can contact City Clerk Izetta Grossman at The Dalles City Hall, 541-296-5481, ext. 1119.